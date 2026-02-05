Steelers' Mike McCarthy Solidifies Complete Control With OC Hire

PITTSBURGH — When the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as the 17th head coach in franchise history, it came with the knowledge that he would rebuild their coaching staff. That meant that the staff would expand beyond the low numbers that former coach Mike Tomlin kept.

It also meant that the Steelers would go in a completely different direction when it came to their staff and roster construction. Under McCarthy, the expectation is that the offense will finally improve.

The latest hire to McCarthy’s staff is Brian Angelichio, giving the Steelers an offensive coordinator and top assistant coach for the upcoming campaign. A longtime tight ends coach, most recently with the Minnesota Vikings, Angelichio has extensive experience working alongside an offensive mind. The hope is that it continues with his arrival in Pittsburgh under McCarthy, but it's not a move that should inspire much hope. Instead, it should be seen as a move that demonstrates the complete turnover and transition this organization has undergone from Mike Tomlin to Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy's Entourage

"I get by with a little help from my friends," sang Ringo Starr and The Beatles in the 1960s.

Mike McCarthy apparently took that message to heart and hasn't forgotten it. Every stop of his NFL career has had this commonality. He brings his guys along for the ride, no matter what.

The hiring of Angelichio is the same thing. After three years together in Green Bay, the two reunite a decade later in Pittsburgh.

Even the other top option, Scott Tolzien, was a former quarterback of McCarthy's and an assistant on his Cowboys staff. There seemed to be a 100% chance that McCarthy's top assistants on both sides of the ball would be familiar faces to the new head coach.

Minnesota Vikings tight ends/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio

Why It Matters

The Steelers are placing their entire hopes in McCarthy's judgment. The organization has worked tirelessly to fill out his coaching staff.

Along the way, the organization has added just a pair of coaches with no previous ties to McCarthy. Defensive line coach Domato Peko and new outside linebackers coach Shaun Howe are the two young coaches who haven't previously worked under McCarthy.

It matters because everyone wants the best coaching staff in Pittsburgh. Maybe, just maybe, McCarthy has done just that. It's purely coincidence that the majority are friends and former co-workers of the new head coach. But the one thing that is clear right now, above everything else, is that this is McCarthy's team in every regard. He's in control, from coaching staff to roster construction, and the Steelers are buckled in for the ride.

