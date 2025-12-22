Lions Fan Hints at Legal Action Toward Steelers' DK Metcalf

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the subject of a controversial matter involving an altercation with a fan during the team's Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions. The conversation has gone back and forth with reports, and the latest comes from the fan himself, who denies any wrong-doing in the matter.

Ryan Kennedy, who was on the receiving end of a swing by Metcalf on the sideline, released a statement denying the use of racial slurs toward Metcalf. According to multiple reports, Kennedy was accused of using racial slurs toward Metcalf before the fight and calling his mom vulgar names as well.

""He called him a racial slur," former Bengals star Chad Johnson said on the Nightcap Podcast."He called him the N-word and called his mom a ****. And I think with those words being exchanged and the fans saying that, I think that's where the action occurred, where I think he threw a punch. I'm not sure if he connected or whatever. But he did call him the n-word, and he called his mama, I guess, the c-word."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, this isn't the first incident with the fan and Metcalf, as the wide receiver reported the fan to security last season during a game.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

Kennedy denies the allegations, though.

"Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the "N-word," the "C-word," or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident that occurred on December 21, 2025 at Ford Field during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game," Kennedy released in a public statement.

"These allegations are completely false.

"At no point during, or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind. The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contremporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during any interactions with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past."

Ryan Kennedy, the fan involved in the DK Metcalf altercation Sunday, has issued a statement through an attorney “categorically denying using the “N-word,” the “C-word,” or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident.



“These allegations are completely false.” pic.twitter.com/pQUbBYa0ww — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 22, 2025

"Because this matter will now likely be subject of formal legal proceedings, Mr. Kennedy will not comment further at this time," the statement continues. "He asks that the public refrain from from spreading unverified claims and respect the process as the truth is addressed through appropriate legal channels."

The NFL will continue to look into the situation, but Kennedy's statement makes it seem as if legal action is going to take place after the incident. A suspension and fine by the league seem to be coming as well. A situation that continues to evolve as more information and statements are being released to the public.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers