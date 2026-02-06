Steelers Legend's Hall of Fame Snub Highlights Ridiculous Process

PITTSBURGH -- Another year goes by, and one of the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers players of all-time continues to be disrespected by the NFL and the Hall of Fame.

L.C. Greenwood is a Steelers and NFL legend. A key member of Pittsburgh's heralded Steel Curtain defense in the 1970s, Greenwood helped transform defensive concepts and execution in the NFL. His generational run alongside players like "Mean" Joe Greene, Ernie Holmes, Dwight White, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount and many more, is widely considered the greatest defensive group in NFL history as they won four Super Bowls in six years.

Many members of that fearsome Steel Curtain defense are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Greenwood remains overlooked and left out. He was one of the three senior finalists for the latest class, but was passed over yet again, highlighting a huge flaw in the Hall of Fame's system and process.

Coaches, Contributors, and Senior Candidates Left in the Lurch

Greenwood falls into a category many players from his era have been forced into: the seniors categories. This is the bucket for players who have been retired for 25 years or more.

An obvious problem emerges with this process. With each passing year, more players become eligible for the seniors category. As the Hall of Fame's website states, the list for the Selection Committee's consideration is compiled from nominations from the previous year, first-time candidates, and players nominated from "outside sources."

"Members of the Selection Committee are provided a preliminary list of eligible nominees," the website states. "The list, which is compiled and sent to the Selectors, includes carry-over nominations from the previous year, first-time eligible candidates and nominations from any outside source."

Here's the bigger problem. The Hall of Fame allows only three candidates per cycle across the seniors, coaches, and contributors categories. The Hall of Fame's selection process FAQ provides further details.

"A maximum of three candidates from the combined Coach, Contributor and Seniors categories may be elected in any one year, and each must receive a minimum 80% of the vote," the HOF explains.

What the Hall of Fame has failed to account for is the increasing number of players entering that seniors level, but the opportunity for their enshrinement drastically lowers the minute they enter that new category.

Jan 20, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle L.C. Greenwood (68) during Super Bowl XIV against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rose Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Let the Man In

Greenwood is the perfect example of how bad this process can get. He should have been enshrined into the Hall of Fame years ago.

Now, there's a small chance that he ever gets that call.

Even worse, this conversation has to continue posthumously. Greenwood passed away in 2013, and never had the chance to speak at his own enshrinement, a right he earned from outstanding play with the Steelers in the 1970s.

Instead, we're having this conversation once again about how many snubs and painful omissions the Hall of Fame made. Let the man into the Hall of Fame, for goodness sake.

