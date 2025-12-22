Meet Clayton Tune, The QB Who Could Win Steelers The AFC North

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could claim the AFC North title and a playoff birth before they kickoff against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, but they're going to need some help.

Following their win over the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16, the Steelers are one win - or loss - away from the postseason. If they beat the Browns, they officially win the division. But they can also claim the AFC North if the Ravens fall to the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens and Packers will take on each other in Week 17 on Saturday, Dec. 27. Pittsburgh doesn't take on the Browns until Sunday Dec. 28, meaning a Baltimore loss would secure the AFC North crowd before the game starts.

But it won't be easy. The Packers lost their starting quarterback, Jordan Love, to a concussion in Week 16. Then, backup quarterback, Malik Willis, suffered a shoulder injury that the team will monitor throughout the week.

"I'd say he's pretty sore," Packers head coach Matt LaFluer said after the game. "That's a legitimate deal that he's dealing with, and he's going to be another guy that we'll see where he's at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem."

Packers New Starter?

The injuries to Love and Willis could put the Steelers in position to rely on third-string quarterback, Clayton Tune. The former fifth-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 has played in 13 games but only started one during his NFL career.

That start came as a rookie for Arizona. Throughout his career, he's completed 14 of 23 passes for 70 yards and two interceptions.

Before the NFL, Tune played 47 games for the University of Houston. He threw for 11,996 yards, 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, including a NCAA-best 40 touchdowns in 2022.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Packers have a full week between games, giving both Love and Willis an opportunity to return. While Willis will need to be cleared medically, Love will need to be cleared by an independent nuerologist before being able to return to the field.

The Steelers don't need the Packers to win the AFC North in Week 17, but it will certainly make things easier for them. The team is beat up with injuries and could use the extra time to prepare for the postseason.

If Green Bay defeats the Ravens, Pittsburgh will claim the AFC North before kickoff, meaning they could rest some key players. But if that's not the case, the Steelers will need to defeat the Browns to win the division before they take on the Ravens in Week 18.

A matchup they hold is meaningless with or without Tune's help.

