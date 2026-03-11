Steelers Initial Answer on Maxx Crosby May Not Be Their Last

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers can take advantage of the Baltimore Ravens decision on Maxx Crosby. At the very least, they have to be thrilled Crosby isn't coming to the AFC North, but what if this opens the door for a new possibility? One that could shock the NFL world even more.

For those who missed the news, the Ravens have backed out of their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Crosby, claiming he failed his physical. However, Crosby just underwent knee surgery weeks ago and was not expected to pass a physical, but remains on track with his recovery timeline, according to his agent.

Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons. — CJ LaBoy (@CJLaBoy) March 11, 2026

So, Crosby heads back to the Raiders. For now, no one knows what's going to happen, but there is some expectation that Las Vegas is looking to move him again as they continue to make splash moves in free agency.

His trade price for the Ravens was two first-round NFL Draft picks. Chances are, that compensation has lowered after Baltimore's decision to move on from the trade only hours before the league year started.

So, whoever does get Crosby is probably going to get him for less than what the Ravens paid. Maybe significantly less.

Are the Steelers an Option?

"Checked in to see if the would be a potential landing spot for Maxx Crosby [after the Ravens just backed out of the trade], but a league source says they have 'other needs.' However, it was emphasized there's still great respect for the player and his career," NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted out about the Steelers interest.

NEW Tonight: Checked in to see if the #Steelers would be a potential landing spot for Maxx Crosby [after the Ravens just backed out of the trade], but a league source says they have "other needs." However, it was emphasized there's still great respect for the player and his… pic.twitter.com/a39gVpCXz7 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2026

Don't take that as the only answer Pittsburgh will give during this process, though. That's just their initial answer.

Judging Pittsburgh's interest likely comes down to the price tag. Two first-round picks was never going to happen, and maybe a first-round pick is still off the table. But if Crosby gets as low as a second-round pick for a trade, Pittsburgh could rethink everything and see if it makes sense.

With Patrick Graham being their defensive coordinator, they have all the knowledge they need on Crosby as a player, a worker and a competitor. They probably understand as well as anyone what he brings to the team in terms of talent.

The Steelers have also viewed their defense as edge rushers first. That's where the motor is. So, maybe they're not in on him today, but that doesn't mean anything about tomorrow.

The NFL is constantly moving. Same with the Steelers. And you just never know when the right player at the right price becomes available - again.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers