Steelers Suffer Two Key Injuries Against Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with two more injuries as they leave Detroit with a win over the Lions in Week 16.

During the game, the Steelers had a few "bumps and bruises associated with play," as head coach Mike Tomlin calls them. The team also has two injuries to monitor, though. According to Tomlin, wide receiver Calvin Austin III suffered a hamstring injury, and cornerback Brandin Echols suffered a groin injury. Both players left the game and were unable to return.

The Steelers are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 with a win clinching their playoff birth and earning them an AFC North crown. They'll practice three times throughout the week before putting out their final injury report, and the team typically sees how the player's workload is before committing to their game status.

Steelers Plan Without Calvin Austin

The Steelers could be without both of their starting wide receivers in Week 17. Austin's availability will be determined by his health, which the Steelers may be cautious with knowing the playoffs are in sight, but DK Metcalf could miss the game as well.

Metcalf threw a punch at a Lions fan during the Steelers' win over Detroit and will likely face discipline by the NFL and could be looking at a suspension.

If both things happen, the Steelers will lean on Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their starters against the Browns. Scotty Miller, who caught three passes against the Lions, would become their third option and Roman Wilson, who has been inactive the last three games, would be their fourth.

Ben Skowronek could also be an option, and would likely sit above Wilson on the depth chart, but he's currently dealing with a hand injury that may limit his offensive usage.

Steelers Plan Without Brandin Echols

The Steelers are limited at the cornerback position with Echols. The team has already been without James Pierre for the last two games, starting Asante Samuel Jr. in his place. Now, if Echols is unable to go, they may need to adjust their secondary to make things work.

Without Echols, Pittsburgh could move Jalen Ramsey into the slot cornerback role and start Chuck Clark alongside Kyle Dugger at safety. Jabrill Peppers would come off the bench and the team would likely elevate Daryl Porter Jr. from the practice squad for a second time.

The Steelers finished the game against the Lions with that defensive backfield and could turn to it again. Like Austin, with a groin injury, the team may be cautious, meaning if Echols isn't close to a return, they could wait to make sure he's healthy for the postseason.

