Steelers Trade Colts for Star WR

PITTSBURGH -- For the second offseason in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another playmaking wide receiver.

Sources confirm to On SI that the Steelers are acquiring wide receiver Michael Pittman and a late-round draft pick from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a late-round pick. The Steelers are also giving the 29-year-old pass-catcher a three-year extension worth $59 million. He was set to play in the final year of a three-year, $70 million, and now he gets a similar treatment to the one DK Metcalf received last offseason.

With this move, the Steelers now have a veteran pair of starting receiers locked in for 2026, upgrading a serious position of need.

What Pittman Brings to Steelers

Pittman is coming off one of his lower producing seasons in the NFL, but he gives the Steelers another star wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf. Pittman was originally drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he's played in 95 NFL contests.

Last season, Pittman hauled in 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season came in 2023, when he caught 109 passes for 1,152 receiving yards. He's reached 800 receiving yards or more in four of his first six seasons.

At 6'4", he also gives the Steelers another big receiving option opposite Metcalf. This move also allows the Steelers to focus their efforts on landing another playmaking wide receiver at the 2026 NFL Draft. The team is desperate for more weapons on offsense as they try to attract Aaron Rodgers back for another season. This move gives them a much-needed headstart.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

What Are Steelers' Next Moves?

The Steelers have gotten off to a quick start as the official tampering window opens. They inked veterans Cole Holcomb and Asante Samuel Jr. to deals to kick off the day and follow it up with a blockbuster trade.

As far as wide receiver goes, the Steelers should still be considered players for a top prospect at the 2026 NFL Draft. The team met with 13 receivers at the Draft Combine, and many of them were the top-rated players at that position. It still wouldn't be a shock to see the team take a receiver in the first round, but the addition of Pittman does lower the odds a bit.

With this move, the team might pivot to other areas of need while free agency continues. Positions like cornerback and secondary and offensive line are three areas needing reinforcements before the 2026 season begins.

