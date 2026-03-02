Steelers' Roman Wilson Training With Top WR Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need a lot more out of one of their young players in order to justify his draft position.

As part of the roller coaster that is the 2024 NFL Draft class by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team selected Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson with their first of their two third-round selections. Since that selection, Wilson has appeared in 13 of a possible 36 games, receiving a start in 4 of them.

Despite being highly touted out of college, the wide receiver has largely been a disappointment. After missing nearly the entire first year of his career due to injury, Wilson began to amass more playing time before ending the 2025 season as a healthy scratch for the last couple weeks and playoff game.

In order to improve on his skills and possibly vie for more playing time in a pivotal third season, Wilson has met with one of the more interesting members of the football mediascape, a trainer who goes by the name RouteGod. James Everett has trained with plenty of NFL talent, but most notably to Steelers fans is that he was one of the trainers who worked with Diontae Johnson during his time in Pittsburgh. He also spent time training with George Pickens.

Wilson's 2025 Campaign

The 2025 season is when he played 12 of his 13 career games, and where he has logged all of his counting statistics. Across the season, Wilson recorded 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson was unable to crack the Steelers roster when put up against veterans like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen down the stretch, but does have the benefit of youth on his side when it comes to the coming season.

With a relatively weak receiving room on paper as of right now, Wilson could certainly make waves this season. A new coordinator and a new head coach in Mike McCarthy could provide Wilson with a renewed chance in Pittsburgh.

2026 will be the third of four seasons for Wilson's rookie contract, meaning he will have this season and 2027 to prove he's worth a second deal at the NFL level. Wilson would need a high level improvement in order to maintain his roster spot, but his college film and his youth are on his side in that matter.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Whether Wilson improves or not, the Steelers will likely also add competition for him when they host the NFL Draft in April.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers