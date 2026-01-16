MLB Legend Sends Message to Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- Since Mike Tomlin stepped down as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the long-time leader of the organization has received his flowers. The players he coached, the people who worked on his staff and the entire NFL community showed an outpouring of respect for Tomlin after finishing his 19th season with the franchise.

The praise for the former Steelers' head coach couldn't be contained to the NFL community, however. With Steelers Nation extending to nearly every. corner of the globe, you never know who is going to share their love for the Black and Gold.

The latest was a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Eight-time All-Star, World Series winner, MVP and captain of the Atlanta Braves, Chipper Jones, shared via his X account that he's been a lifelong Steelers fan and wanted to congratulate Tomlin on an incredible career.

Gratitude and Congratulations from Jones

If there's someone who knows a thing or two about longevity and team success, it's Jones. He was a leader for the Braves through thick and thin, helping the team end a nearly 40-year World Series drought in Atlanta.

Which is probably why the former third baseman had such glowing things to say about Tomlin's tenure.

"Been a Steelers fan my whole life," he wrote. "Wanna express my sincere gratitude to everything that Coach Tomlin has done to continue the winning tradition in Pittsburgh. 3 coaches in my lifetime….Im 53…..he won a SB and has never had a losing season. Well done, Sir…..ur a true pro!"

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves former player Chipper Jones looks on before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jones' Connection to Pittsburgh

While Jones is an admitted Steelers fan, there is another connection between Chipper and the city of Pittsburgh. Not only did the Pirates and Braves battle multiple times in the 1990s for National League dominance, but Jones also had a special moment to end his MLB career thanks to the City of Bridges.

Jones' illustrious MLB career spanned three decades, from 1993 to 2012. He played his entire career with the Braves, but his final moment in the MLB came against none other than the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jones came on as a pinch-hitter in what would be his final MLB at-bat. After receiving a standing ovation from the PNC Park crowd, Jones punched a single to right-field, receiving even more cheers from the Pittsburgh crowd.

It seems that love between Jones and Pittsburgh continues with his passion for the Steelers.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers