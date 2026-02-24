Patrick Queen Isn't Leaving Steelers; He Might Even Get Extended

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen was projected to be a potential salary cap casualty when the new league year began. Two years ago, he was the organization's most expensive free agent signing ever.

Now, Queen enters the final season of his deal with the Steelers, carrying a monstrous $17 million salary cap hit and a base salary of just over $10 million.

After an up-and-down 2025 campaign, that salary suddenly felt a bit too expensive. But according to Steelers general manager Omar Khan, the organization has loved the production and person they've received from Queen and it might even lead to another contract in Pittsburgh.

"Yeah, PQ's been good for us," he said. "He likes being here. We like having him a part of the team. Part of the process is gonna be for him to get to know us, us to get to know him. But, I'm excited about having him around."

Why This Makes Sense for Steelers

While the sting of the 2025 season is still fresh, the organization is clearly moving forward. As Khan put it at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, Queen's unique skillset makes him a key part of the defense heading into the new campaign.

"It's been a good experience with Pat. He's got a unique skillset," Khan said. "I know he's been in contact with the new coaches. They're getting to know him, he's getting to know them. It's been a good experience and I expect him to contribute."

After all, Queen was a solid contributor again in 2025, even if he wasn't perfect. For the second straight season with the Steelers, he reached 120 total tackles. In addition, he had eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, four passes defended and one forced fumble.

It might not be an enjoyable statement to read, but Patrick Queen was a good linebacker in 2025. Keeping their linebacker around into his age 27 season and pairing him with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham makes a ton of sense.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Risk Steelers Are Taking

While the commitment to Queen is a bit of a surprise, it's also a risky proposition for the Steelers. The incoming free agent class is loaded with players who could help solve their issues in the middle of the defense. Run stuffers like Leo Chenal and three-down linebackers like Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are all options that stand out.

The question becomes, then, are the Steelers making the right choice to stick with Queen instead of turning to an outside addition?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers