Mike Tomlin Ties Chuck Noll's Steelers Record

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their 2025 regular season in the only fashion they know how - dramatically. It came down to a last-second field goal attempt after the Steelers' defense allowed the Baltimore Ravens to march down the field for the scoring chance.

Thankfully, Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed the 44-yard field goal, and the Steelers narrowly secured a 26-24 victory. The win gave the Steelers their 10th victory of the season and their first AFC North division title since 2020.

The win also put Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the top of a notable franchise record. The victory was the 193rd regular-season one of his career, tying him with organization legend Chuck Noll for the most wins by a Steelers head coach.

Tomlin's Longevity Pays Off

That 193rd win is a testament to Tomlin's longevity with the Steelers. In his 19th season with the franchise, Tomlin's established himself as one of the elite coaches in the NFL and he's accumulated a generationally great resume in the league.

It's been a few years pursuit of Noll, but Tomlin has finally gotten there. Bill Cowher, who coached 240 games and won a Super Bowl with the team, accumulated 149 wins. Tomlin has been the sole leader of second place since the 2022 campaign.

First hired in 2007, Tomlin has coached 309 regular-season games. That number is second only to Noll, who coached 342, but now Tomlin is tied with the Hall of Fame coach in an impressive statistic.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Can the Postseason Match?

What Noll has over Tomlin and any other coach in Steelers' history is the postseason success. That's the one area that Tomlin is lagging behind. The team hasn't won a playoff game in 10 years, dating back to the 2016 postseason.

Noll's Steelers appeared in 24 postseason contests. The dynasty dominated, winning 16 of those games and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy four times.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have failed to find the same postseason success under Tomlin. Entering the 2026 playoffs, Tomlin's coached in 19 postseason contests. The Steelers are 8-11 in those games, and their last win came over a young Kansas City Chiefs team in the 2016 AFC Divisional Round.

Now, Tomlin has a chance to climb up the postseason rankings as well. Now that he doesn't have to chase Noll's regular season record, the playoffs will have to do.

