Myles Garrett Calls Out Steelers After Loss

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers scored six points in their Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, doing almost nothing offensively while finding themselves in a do-or-die situation for the AFC North title and the playoffs.

Heading into the game, the Steelers had two objectives - win and don't let Myles Garrett break T.J. Watt's single season sack record. Garrett was one sack away from the record heading into the game and remains one sack away from the record leaving the game. But the Steelers lost, and afterward, Garrett said they were way more focused on one objective than the other.

"Yeah, I mean, to an extent I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron [Rodgers] than getting the win. And I think that’s what came back to bite them," Garrett said. "So, they’ll have to fight with Baltimore next week. But I’m just proud of the guys for fighting and getting this win. That’s the main thing, and I’m always gonna keep it that."

The Steelers lost 10-6 in Cleveland, finding no rhythm offensively and finishing with 168 passing yards and zero touchdowns in the game.

Aaron Rodgers said after the loss that Garrett's record was not on his mind, while offensive tackle Dylan Cook said it was in the back of his mind but not more than winning the game.

"We didn’t do anything against Myles that we don’t normally do against Myles," head coach Mike Tomlin said. “The sack record’s irrelevant. We got to minimize him if we want to engineer victory. We did the same thing the last time we played him. I didn’t think he had any sacks in that game either. We didn’t take a different approach because of the gravity of the record. It’s just standard business when playing these guys and him."

Steelers Loss Changes Everything

Whether or not Garrett is right, the Steelers lost. And that loss sets them up to not only lose the AFC North title but to not make the playoffs, because if they lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, it's all over.

The Steelers cannot make a Wild Card spot in Week 18 and need to defeat the Ravens to win the division. The winner of the Week 18 game claims the AFC North and the final playoff spot in the AFC conference. The loser goes home.

Pittsburgh would've taken the moral victory of not letting Garrett break the record and the actual victory of the win. Instead, they head into Week 18 not feeling good about either, and Garrett gets the last laugh of the season.

