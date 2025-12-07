NFL Hits Three Steelers With Hefty Fines

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is looking for any spark or sign of life as they prepare for a crucial Week 14 matchup. The team travels to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Just before the Steelers take on their rivals, a trio of players were fined by the NFL for their actions in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, inside linebacker Payton Wilson and wide receiver DK Metcalf were all handed down fines. Nick Farabaugh of PennLive shared the trio of fines handed down to the players via his X account.

Three different Steelers fines from this week:



DK Metcalf was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture.



Meanwhile, Cam Heyward was fined $11.593 for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Payton Wilson was also fined $7,066 for unnecessary roughness. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 6, 2025

Heyward’s Battle Versus Bills

The veteran defensive lineman was embroiled in a battle with Bills quarterback Josh Allen all game long. The two jawed and shoved one another repeatedly, but Heyward came out the poorer player. For unsportsmanlike conduct, the league penalized him with an $11,593 fine.

Following the game, Heyward alluded to a potential cheap shot from Allen as the cause of his anger. He said that Allen kneed him in the stomach during the game, and after that exchange, it caused him to lose his cool. The NFL didn’t see it that way, however.

DK’s “Violent Gesture”

Steelers wideout DK Metcalf is a fiery player. He’s a fearsome run blocker, providing physicality on every play. He’s also a gritty route runner, which often gets under the skin of those playing against him.

It was that type of fiery attitude that earned Metcalf his fine. The NFL deemed a finger gun motion from Metcalf to a Bills defender to be a violent gesture. As a result, he had to pay the league $14,491.

Wilson’s Special Teams Efforts Cost Him

While Wilson was fined the least amount in the contest, he takes the prize for the highest number of fines to come from the game. The NFL penalized Wilson for two plays of unnecessary roughness, both coming during special teams plays. For his actions, he was fined $7,066.

Steelers Need Big Games From Fined Players

In order to secure a victory, the Steelers need big games from both of their core veterans and their prized second-year linebacker. Heyward’s game has regressed, with the entire defense looking like a bottom-tier group. Wilson has been the team’s leading tackler, but against the Ravens, he’ll need to provide that same physicality while shutting down Baltimore tight ends in the passing game.

The offense can’t claim much more on their end, and Metcalf is the key to changing it. He’s on pace to have the lowest number of receiving yards in his career, despite also being on pace for another season with more than 100 targets and 70 receptions. The Steelers have to find a way to involve him more and create explosive plays like the one Metcalf broke off in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. If they can get that going and play better defense, they might have a shot in Week 14.

