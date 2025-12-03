Steelers' DK Metcalf Blasted By Teammate's Dad

PITTSBURGH -- No one is safe from criticism on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their head coach is receiving calls for his job while every player on the roster is being questioned. No one is immune to criticism, not even their highest-paid superstars.

One of those superstars billed as part of the solution was wide receiver DK Metcalf. That's why they gave up a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed Metcalf to an extension worth over $130 million. Through his first 12 games with the organization, he's recorded 45 receptions on 75 targets for 605 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 13.4 yards per reception, which would be his lowest since the 2022 campaign.

His performance hasn't been All-Pro, but as the only option in the stagnant Steelers' offense, it's been decent. It hasn't been good enough, however, according to former NFL cornerback and father of current Steelers defensive back, Asante Samuel Sr. Speaking on his Say What Needs to be Said podcast, the elder Samuel shared a brutal take on the Steelers' top pass-catcher.

"He's a non-factor. He is most of the problem," he said. "Aaron Rodgers needs someone to throw to. He's used to having elite receivers that can suddenly get open. DK Metcalf can't provide that for him and DK is the reason that Aaron is looking so old."

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) intercepts a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

My Dad Said Your Dad Can't Catch

Samuel's comments are fine to make. Regardless of whether you agree or not, he's entitled to his opinion, especially as a former NFL player.

What makes this situation a bit tricky is the fact that his son is Metcalf's teammate. I can't help but to wonder if there are any words exchanged behind closed doors between the two, because Metcalf could easily interpret Samuel Sr.'s words as solely disrespectful.

Is Samuel Right?

The debate rages on regarding the Steelers' offense. If Samuel's comments are correct, Metcalf is the big problem on offense. His inability to step into the number one receiver role has negatively affected the offense, but is it the biggest reason for their failures?

Alternatively, Rodgers hasn't looked anywhere near the quarterback he was in his prime. He's thrown for under 200 yards in three consecutive appearances and his ability to escape the pocket has decreased to the point of non-existence.

The truth lies somewhere in the middle. Metcalf and Rodgers' individual failures are part of it, but so is their lack of talent and depth across multiple positions. The truth is that in addition to an underwhelming roster, their playcalling and schemes are just as indefensible. The truth is that there is no one answer to their issues; it's the totality of their struggles that continues to bury this team.

