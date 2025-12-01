Steelers' Cam Heyward Blasts Josh Allen for Hateful Move

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward had multiple heated interactions with star quarterback Josh Allen during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he explained what led to the flaring of tempers at Acrisure Stadium.

Heyward told reporters in the locker room after the game that Allen kneed him in the stomach, which the former didn't appreciate, and that acted as the inciting incident between the two players.

"Being kneed in my stomach, and then just jawing back and forth," Heyward said. "Then I'm ticked off the entire game, because the quarterback there is protected but I'm not? It just pisses me off."

Heyward added that Allen didn't repeat his actions from that point forward, but the Steelers veteran made it clear that Allen intentionally kneed him as opposed to it being incidental, relaying to reporters that the Bills quarterback told him, "I had to do something to get you off me."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) looks on during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Series of Events

With Pittsburgh leading 7-0 in the second quarter, Heyward got in Allen's face and had some words for him following a short three-yard run by the latter.

Nothing escalated to the point of flags being thrown, but it set the precedent for a later play that saw Heyward get tagged with a penalty in the second half.

After Allen connected with Keon Coleman for a touchdown on 4th-and-1 from Pittsburgh's 1-yard line with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Heyward once again got right up in Allen's grill and was handed a 15-yard infraction for taunting.

Josh Allen and Cam Heyward exchanging words after the Bills TD 👀🍿



pic.twitter.com/S9kPX0ESPU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

Steelers' Freefall

Despite going ahead early in the contest, Pittsburgh had no answer for Allen and the Bills.

Buffalo finished the game with an absurd 249 rushing yards, the most ever given up at Acrisure Stadium, while winning the time of possession battle 41:59 to 18:01.

The Steelers' defense, which has faltered all year along, showed little resilience and continued to look like a disjointed unit that can't hang with the league's top offenses.

Heyward shared his concern on how things have transpired for Pittsburgh over recent weeks despite the fact that the team could reenter the driver's seat in the AFC North with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

"Individually, I'm just concerned about this team," Heyward said. "Two big losses back-to-back, but we have a big game next week. But right now I'm kind of pissed off with how we played. I'm saying it lightly, but I hope everyone in this locker room is too."

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers