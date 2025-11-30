Steelers LB Suffers Hip Injury Against Bills

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their Week 13 matchup needing a win. After the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, it gave the Steelers a slight lead once again in the AFC North. A victory would extend the lead to a whole game and put them in strong posiiton again as the division leader.

The Steelers' challenge in Week 13 was already tough, facing the Buffalo Bills and their MVP quarterback, Josh Allen. The challenge only grew more difficult as the Steelers lost one of their key defenders in the second quarter.

During a Bills' offensive drive, middle linebacker Patrick Queen went down and had to be assisted off the field with an apparent lower-body injury. It seemed like a routine play when he suffered the injury. Following a rushing attempt from the Bills, Queen limped for a few steps before lying down on the field.

After being tended to by the team's medical personnel, he was able to exit the field under his own power and enter the medical blue tent for further evaluation. Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten shared via social media that Queen suffered a hip injury and was questionable to return. In his place at middle linebacker was veteran Malik Harrison.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Defensive Communication Takes a Hit

The big problem for the Steelers without Queen on the field is the team's communication. The star linebacker wears the green dot for the defense, meaning he receives play calls from the sidelines and relays them to his teammates. Without him, the team usually relied on safety DeShon Elliott to call the defense, but he's been out since Week 8 with a knee injury.

That means the defense has to find a way to make adjustments before the snap without their play-caller.

Run Game Impact

In addition to their communication taking a hit, the Steelers also have to find a way to replace Queen's impact in the run game. The Bills are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, led by a fantastic running back in James Cook. Through the first half of their contest, the Bills were easily gaining yards on the ground.

Now, without Queen, the Steelers' already vulnerable run defense becomes even more porous. While Harrison is a serviceable backup and special teams player. he and Payton Wilson are not an ideal run-stuffing duo at the middle linebacker position.

