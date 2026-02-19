Steelers Fans Get Warning About Will Howard Love Affair

PITTSBURGH -- There is a growing sect of Pittsburgh Steelers fans ready to turn the starting quarterback job over to Will Howard, but it's not a sentiment shared within the organization.

The Steelers are still trying to solve the issue of no starting quarterback for the 2026 season. While some clamor for Howard to get his shot, the organization has made their intention clear to add to the position group.

Howard is one of the options, but the team is reluctant to let the second-year QB take over. Some, like Bob Labriola in a recent article for Steelers.com, believe the fascination with Howard is closer to a love affair that might not hold up under pressure.

"Will Howard may know what it's like to win in college, but until Northwestern and Illinois are added to the AFC North or Howard at least makes it through an NFL preseason, I'm not handing over the keys to anything," he wrote. "And I have serious doubts whether this Steelers Nation-wide love affair with Howard will survive his first multi-interception game. Or even his first multi-interception practice in pads at Saint Vincent College."

Why Labriola is Right

Howard's time as the Ohio State quarterback was an indisputable success. During his final NCAA season, he led the Buckeyes to a national championship.

The only problem is that dozens of quarterbacks impress at the NCAA level each season. That alone does not earn the right to be a starter at the next level.

Labriola also correctly points out how much Howard has yet to experience in the NFL. Yes, he's an extremely accomplished NCAA player, but this is still an unproven second-year player. He hasn't even taken a snap of action in the uniform.

Despite all of that, there is an unwavering confidence that he is the man for the job.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers Plan for Howard

The more realistic course of action for the Steelers and Howard to take this season is another year of watching and absorbing the NFL. The team will likely bring back Aaron Rodgers or sign another veteran to be the number one guy and allow Howard to learn behind him as the primary backup. With a full, healthy year under his belt, he'd truly put himeslf into the conversation of starting quarterback in 2027 and beyond.

There is also another possible scenario. The Steelers, to the dismay of many, might not have any long-term plans for Howard. They may view him as an inconsequential piece and keep him further down the depth chart. That would be a nightmare scenario for some, but that's the unfortunate reality surrounding the teams's young quarterback.

