Steelers Could Solve Offensive Issue With Browns All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hole at offensive guard with Isaac Seumalo set to hit free agency, but they could turn to a long-time starter from one of their AFC North rivals to take his place.

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller, who had been a member of the Cleveland Browns since the 2019 campaign following a trade from the Buffalo Bills, posted a farewell message to the city, the organization and its fans on Instagram, signaling that his time with the team has come to an end.

Teller's four-year, $56.8 million extension that he signed in November 2021 has ran out, and with new head coach Todd Monken taking over in Cleveland, the 31-year-old isn't in the plans as they enter a new chapter.

That might just be music to Pittsburgh's ears, as he immediately becomes a top potential target up front for Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan.

Teller's Contract Projection

Lauded as one of the top offensive linemen in the league during his prime, Teller made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2021 to 2023 in addition to being named a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

He missed four games each of the past two seasons, however, due to a calf injury in 2025 and a knee injury during the 2024 campaign.

His performance has tapered off from where he once stood, but Teller is still a solid option who should garner plenty of interest on the open market.

Spotrac currently projects Teller's market value to be a three-year deal worth $30.512 million, which comes out to an average annual value of $10.170 million.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Does Teller Make Sense for Steelers?

Pittsburgh's decision to ink Seumalo to a three-year deal worth $24 million in March 2023 ultimately paid off for the franchise, as he started 44 games for the team at left guard and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

Seumalo missed a healthy chunk of games (seven) over the past two campaigns, though, so perhaps the Steelers will look to move on from him and look for a replacement this offseason as they continue building an offensive line that has some impressive young talent.

Teller is in the same boat as Seumalo in terms of dealing with injury issues over recent years while also being on the wrong side of 30, but the former's track record is more impressive than the latter's while likely costing around the same amount on the open market.

Unless Pittsburgh is confident Spencer Anderson could step in as the full-time starter at left guard, where he logged 193 snaps (per Pro Football Focus) when Seumalo missed time this past season, the team could either target the position in the NFL Draft or splurge for a proven veteran in free agency should the latter not return to the team.

Teller isn't a flawless player at this stage of this career, and Mason McCormick would potentially have to move over to left guard while the former would slot in at right guard, but he'd be a useful addition for the Steelers and could play at a high enough level for the next few years.

