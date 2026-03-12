Steelers Know When They'll Target QB in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers' current plan appears to be running back the same quarterback room they had in 2025, but a rookie may end up being thrown into the mix as well.

During a Steelers chat for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Gerry Dulac stated that the organization is looking at the third round as the earliest point in the 2026 NFL Draft in which they're willing to select a signal caller.

"Absolutely it's possible, especially on the third round, which, I've been told, is the earliest the Steelers will consider a QB (as of right now)," Dulac wrote.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Steelers' Short- and Long-Term QB Outlook

It's been well-conveyed that Pittsburgh is looking for Aaron Rodgers to return now that his former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was hired for that same role this offseason after Mike Tomlin stepped down.

While speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine, general manager Omar Khan stated, "I don't think either side wants to have this drag on like it did last year," referencing the fact that Rodgers did not sign his one-year deal with the team ahead of the 2025 campaign until June.

The expectation remains that Rodgers will once again commit to the Steelers, but no agreement appears imminent if the 42-year-old's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week is any indication.

Pittsburgh could pivot to one of the other veteran options on the market if Rodgers were to not make his way back to the organization, or 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard could essentially be handed the reigns while potentially competing alongside Mason Rudolph and a draft pick.

What QBs Could Steelers Target in 2026 NFL Draft?

With Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson seeming like the only signal callers who are locks to be off the board by the time the third round rolls around, the Steelers should have a bevy of options if they stay true to their current stance.

Perhaps the top name in that regard is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, whose father, Doug, was on McCarthy's staff with the Dallas Cowboys as their quarterbacks coach from 2020 to 2022.

Nussmeier was viewed as a first-round prospect heading into the 2025 campaign, but he battled through an injury he suffered early in fall camp for the entire year, and his performance reflected it with 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games.

He has good pocket presence and can move the ball all over the field as somewhat of a gunslinger, though, which could entice McCarthy and the Steelers.

Another player to watch is Penn State's Drew Allar. He sustained a season-ending ankle injury in early October, but he turned in an impressive showing during throwing drills at the combine, where he met formally with Pittsburgh.

Allar's faulty mechanics and struggles in big-time moments are hits to his profile as a prospect, but his arm talent and overall makeup behind center could intrigue the Steelers.

Miami's Carson Beck, fresh off a run to the national title against Indiana, may also be on Pittsburgh's radar late on Day 2 or early on Day 3, and the same goes for the likes of Arkansas' Taylen Green, Clemson's Cade Klubnik and North Dakota State's Cole Payton.

