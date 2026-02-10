Terry Bradshaw Says He Knows Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers regarding his 2026 status, but an organizational legend claims to already know what is coming.

No quarterback has won more Super Bowls for the Steelers organization than Terry Bradshaw. He was the man under center during the 1970s, capturing four championships.

In his post-playing days, he's made some bold claims, but his latest one provides some insight into the Steelers' plans for 2026. Bradshaw recently appeared on 103.7 The Buzz and said that while folks are debating whether Rodgers is returning, he already knows the answer. He supposedly already heard that the 42-year-old QB is set to return for one more season in Pittsburgh.

"I had heard, right before the McCarthy thing was announced," he told them. "I had already heard that Aaron Rodgers had told Mike, 'If you want me to come back for a year, I'll come back and join you."

Why That Might Just Make Sense

That latest report from Bradshaw lines up with how things have been going for the Steelers lately. The latest from players is that they welcomed the idea of Rodgers returning for another season. Cam Heyward was the latest to make his feelings clear.

New head coach Mike McCarthy was also very straightforward during his introductory press conference. When asked whether he'd like Rodgers back in 2026, McCarthy was blunt and direct.

"Definitely," he responded. "I don't see why you wouldn't."

NFL legendary quarterback and Fox NFL analyst and co-host Terry Bradshaw sipped some bourbon, cracked many jokes and greeted fans during Family Cookin' with Chef Noah Hester at the Fork & Flask stage on the first day of Bourbon & Beyond Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steelers Outlook in 2026 With Rodgers

The Steelers are hoping that if Rodgers returns, it means their offense is only trending upward. Despite his addition to the lineup in 2025, their offense stayed pedestrian. They finished in the bottom of total yards, pass yards and rush yards per game. Salvaged only by an impressive 23.4 points per game, the hope is that Rodgers can improve on that mark with better passing options and another year of experience behind their offensive line.

That hope also hinges largely on the new head coach. The offensive mind of McCarthy was brought in to revitalize a disappointed Pittsburgh franchise. If he and Rodgers could recapture some of that magic from their Green Bay Packers days, it could help the Steelers find some success in 2026. If not, it will be another strugglesome campaign in the city of Pittsburgh.

