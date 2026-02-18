Insane Mike Tomlin Meeting Shows Exactly How Loved Ex-Steelers Coach Is

You'd be hard-pressed to find an NFL head coach that drew as much respect and admiration from those he worked with than Mike Tomlin did during his 19 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During an appearance on the "Bullseye View" podcast, former Steelers wide receiver Nate Washington revealed that a large contingent recently got the chance to speak to Tomlin in the aftermath of his decision to step down after 19 years at the helm.

"I'll say this about Mike," Washington said, per Steelers Depot. "We literally just had a Zoom call with Mike T with over 70 people on the Zoom call just to say thank you to Mike T. All individually. We sat on the phone for two hours, almost.

"That's what type of, not only culture the Steelers have, but the man Mike T was. He touched a lot of lives. Not just young guys, but older guys as well. He's a very inspirational person."

Tomlin's Steelers Legacy

Even if Tomlin never takes another head coaching job after leaving Pittsburgh, much like his predecessor Bill Cowher did, he'd still be an unquestioned Hall of Famer who crafted one of the most impressive resumes of the 21st century, if not all-time.

The defining moment of Tomlin's stint with the Steelers was guiding them to a victory in Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals back in February 2009.

He brought the franchise right back to the Big Game two years later, though he'd fall to both his successor and the last starting quarterback he ever coached in Pittsburgh in Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, respectively, when the pair were with the Green Bay Packers.

Tomlin also turned in 19-straight non-losing campaigns with the Steelers, ranging his entire tenure with the team, and that mark is tied with legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the second-longest such streak in NFL history.

He is currently tied with Chuck Noll for the most regular season wins in team history and the ninth-most in league history at 193.

Tomlin's Impact on Steelers Culture and Players

It was undoubtedly time for a change in Pittsburgh with the organization's losing streak in the playoffs reaching seven games this past season as the unrest amongst fans grew louder by the second.

In the final weeks of his time with the Steelers, though, it felt as though Tomlin become a bit under-appreciated and perhaps even over hated. Sure, the team hadn't lived up to their annually lofty expectations in quite some time, but the work he put in year in and year out to have them in playoff contention without fail was nothing short of incredible.

Tomlin built a nearly infallible culture in the process, and it's clear that his players loved nothing more than working with him on a daily basis.

From Mason Rudolph and a host of other players thanking him on social media, to the likes of Rodgers and T.J. Watt getting emotional during his final speech to the team, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, and the Zoom call that Washington described, there's no denying the kind of impact Tomlin had over the past 19 years in Pittsburgh.

