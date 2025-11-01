Steelers Activate LB After Last-Minute Cole Holcomb Change
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers get back one of their veteran linebackers for their upcoming game, who hasn't played since the beginning of the season.
The Steelers announced that they activated linebacker Malik Harrison to the active roster off of the injured/reserve list
Malik Harrison's History with the Steelers
Harrison signed with the Steelers as a free agent on March 10 on a two-year, $10 million deal.
He had previously spent the past five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he started 34 of the 77 contests he played with 176 tackles (96 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended.
Harrison played in the 34-32 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, but suffered a knee injury in the game, seeing him end up on the reserve/injured list.
He returned back to practice on Oct. 13, which gave the Steelers 21 days to either activate him off the injured reserve and put him on the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve the rest of the season.
What the Steelers get with Malik Harrison
Harrison provides the Steelers much needed depth at linebacker, especially ahead of an important Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium.
Cole Holcomb will not play vs. the Colts, as he is dealing with illness, and was the backup right-inside linebacker behind starter Payton Wilson.
Harrison will join former Ravens teammate and starter at left-inside linebacker, Patrick Queen, as an available linebacker vs. the Colts.
The Steelers also have rookie Carson Bruener as a backup behind Queen at right-inside linebacker, who they took in the seventh round out of Washington.
Colts Bring a Strong Offense to Pittsburgh
Indianapolis has a great offense, ranking first in the NFL with 385.3 yards per game and 33.8 points per game, with a 7-1 record so far, making Harrison's returns so crucial for the Steelers.
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has had his best season in the NFL so far, after a poor tenure with the New York Giants, leading the fifth best passing offense in the NFL . He has completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,062 yards and 13 touchdowns to two interceptions, plus 86 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The Colts also possess the sixth best rushing attack in the NFL, with running back Jonathan Taylor who has 850 yards on 143 carries, 5.9 yards per attempt, and 13 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in rushing yards, carries and rushing touchdowns.
Pittsburgh struggled massively in the second half of their 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8, giving up 28 points and allowing quarterback Jordan Love to complete 20 consecutive passes.
If Harrison makes a strong return, that will make for a much better defensive outing for the Steelers than their previous game.
