Steelers Injury Report is Brutal Ahead of Dolphins Game

PITTSBURGH -- The word of the year for the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach is attrition. Mike Tomlin has used that word roughly 10,000 times this season to describe what happened to his roster during the game and the course of the year. The team's injury luck has been awful this year, and that tough stretch is set to continue as they prepare for their Week 15 battle with the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference, the Steelers head coach could have occupied his entire time with the media just discussing injuries.

That's where the good news ended for the Steelers, who will enter their Week 15 game with injuries across multiple positions. Tomlin shared details of the team's injury report and it was a long list.

Concussion Protocol

The injuries started with a trio of players suffering head trauma. They lost two offensive starters mid-game and a key defensive contributor. Starting left tackle Andrus Peat and tight end Darnell Washington both suffered concussions. So did linebacker Malik Harrison, who suffered a terrifying-looking concussion on a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Tomlin said the medical staff will need to clear the player in the concussion protocol before they can rejoin the team.

"Certainly we have several guys in the concussion protocol," he said. "We'll let that process run its course and the medical experts will be center-stage in terms of determining avaialbility of those guys. Those guys are (Andrus) Peat, Malik Harrison and Darnell Washington."

Bengals defense is leapt over by Steelers Darnell Washington (80) during their game against the Steelers on Sunday November 16, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depth Tackle Down

The Steelers also won't have their backup tackle available, meaning replacement Dylan Cook will be on an island in Week 15. Calvin Anderson, who has been the team's swing tackle all season, suffered a knee injury during Week 14 and missed the game. Tomlin has already ruled him out for their matchup against the Dolphins.

"Calvin Anderson at tackle can be characterized as out," he told reporters.

Multiple Players Limited

Rounding out the updates was a group of players who suffered injuries in-game and were able to finish the contest. Despite this, they will be limited in the early portions of practice. Tomlin named defensive linemen Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black, cornerback James Pierre and special teams ace Ben Skowronek as a group that will be limited early in the week, but could progress as the week goes on.

The Steelers are also hoping an extra day of rest pays dividends for this banged up group. They'll play next in a Monday Night Football contest when they welcome the Dolphins to Acrisure Stadium. And, hopefully, the Steelers will have a full roster of well-rested and recovered players.

