Steelers Players Hit With Illness Before Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers locker room is dealing with some sort of illness before their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, leaving two players questionable heading into the weekend.
The Steelers will wait on the final word on both linebacker Cole Holcomb and safety Chuck, who were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. Holcomb did not practice the final two days of the week while Clark was absent on the final practice day.
It's unknown what the illness/illnesses are, or if both players are dealing with the same situation.
The Steelers will host a final walk-through on Saturday before hosting the Colts at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Who Plays If Holcomb, Chuck Are Out
Both players have been spot starters throughout the season and have taken on larger roles after injuries to other players. For Holcomb, he has stepped in to create a three-man rotation between him, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen.
Against running teams, Holcomb would play more snaps than Wilson, and against passing teams, Wilson would play more. If Holcomb cannot play, Pittsburgh may decide to bring back Malik Harrison from Injured Reserve to replace him. Harrison had his 21-day window opened two weeks ago, but has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster.
That could change if Holcomb isn't expected to play.
In place of Clark, the Steelers would turn to Kyle Dugger and Juan Thornhill as their starters, but would be very limited at the position. Jabrill Peppers has been ruled out of the game with a quad injury and DeShon Elliott was placed on Injured Reserve during the week after hyperextending his knee against the Green Bay Packers.
If Clark is out, the Steelers will only have Dugger and Thornhill active, unless they elevate a player from the practice squad. Jalen Ramsey would likely play a significant amount of snaps at safety to help fill the position as well.
Steelers Injury Report
The Steelers are beat up heading into a pivotal game against the Colts. Peppers, Elliott, Daniel Ekuale (knee) and Scotty Miller (finger) have all been ruled out. Elliott and Ekuale were placed on IR this week.
They also ruled Cory Trice Jr. out for the game after suffering a knee injury. Trice opened his 21-day return window from IR this week after missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury. He suffered a knee injury during his second practice.
Will Howard (hand) and Malik Harrison (knee) are both listed as questionable but are both on IR.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!