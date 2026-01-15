Steelers WR Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers will have one less decision to make when it comes to free agency, as one of their wide receivers from the 2025 season in Adam Thielen has officially announced his retirement.

Following a 13-year career, the single-season Steeler wideout has called it a career, finishing his time with the Steelers in the 2025 Wild Card Round.

Thielen took to his Instagram story to announce his retirement, thanking the fans and supporters that have guided him through his NFL career.

“What a ride it has been! 13 years what a blessing! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years it has meant everything to my family and I!” Thielen wrote.

Thielen finished his NFL career with 8,497 total receiving yards and 64 touchdowns, as well as multiple records for wide receivers. Upon retirement, Thielen holds the record for most receptions in the first half of an NFL season at 74, as well as the most games with at least 100 receiving yards consecutively, which Thielen had 8 of during the 2018 season.

Thielen was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft, joining his hometown Minnesota Vikings out of a winter tryout following a 4-year college career at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Minnesota State also boasts a current NFL tight end in Shane Zylstra.

Thielen spent the first ten seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, being released at the end of the 2022 season due to salary cap concerns. Thielen signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 season. He appeared as a starter for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, proving to be a top pass catcher for new quarterback Bryce Young.

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) walks off after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Thielen's Final NFL Season

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Panthers traded him to the Vikings in a mostly draft pick-laden trade, where he saw limited production before requesting to be waived on December 1, 2025.

The Steelers would sign Thielen the following day. He saw action in 6 games including the Wild Card loss, accounting for 13 catches and 142 yards.

In terms of league wide accolades, Thielen retires a one-time second team All-Pro, doing so in 2017. He additionally earned a Pro Bowl invite in both 2017 and 2018.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers