Former Steelers WR Announces Retirement

A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has decided to hang up his cleats.

Lance McCutcheon announced his retirement on Instagram and directly thanked the Steelers, as well as the other four organizations he spent time with since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

"Thank you to all the teams, coaches, and staff that believed in me and gave me this opportunity!" McCutcheon wrote. "I am more than grateful for my time in the league and I couldn’t be more blessed and appreciative of this journey. 4 years and 5 teams is more than I could ever ask for, so truly thank you. For a kid from Bozeman, MT to get to live in these cities and play and represent each of these teams, it was truly a dream come true. To the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans, THANK YOU for the opportunity to get to play for your organizations.”

McCutcheon's Stint in Pittsburgh

McCutcheon had three separate stints with the Steelers over the past two seasons.

He first signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on October 14, 2024 after the Jets released him from their own practice squad that August.

The Steelers cut McCutcheon just under a month later on November 12 of that year without ever having elevated him. He failed to find a new team for the rest of the season, though he did agree to a reserve/futures contract with Pittsburgh in January 2025.

McCutcheon appeared in all three of the Steelers' preseason games last year, hauling in five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough to crack the 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (82), offensive lineman Jack Sawyer (33), and safety Sebastian Castro (29) jog onto the field for the kickoff against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

The Montana State product proceeded to re-sign to Pittsburgh's practice squad on September 3 before getting released less than a week later on September 8.

McCutcheon's last landing spot in the NFL was the Tennessee Titans, as he closed out the season on their practice squad.

His only regular season action came as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, playing in 10 games and not catching any of his five targets.

Other Former Steelers Who Have Retired This Offseason

McCutcheon isn't the only former Steeler who has announced his retirement so far this offseason.

Fellow receiver Adam Thielen, who suited up for five games in Pittsburgh to finish off his 12-year career in 2025, put an end to his playing days in January.

The same goes for offensive tackle Zach Banner, who spent parts of four seasons with the Steelers from 2018 to 2021.

