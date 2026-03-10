Steelers, Cowboys Trade Talks Hit Crossroads

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys emerged as potential trade partners as free agency started to heat up. But after conversations continued, it appears the two sides have hit a crossroads and that a deal isn't likely to get done as the NFL continues their frenzy.

The Steelers and Cowboys were reportedly working on a deal for inside linebacker Patrick Queen that would send him to Dallas in exchange for a mid-round NFL Draft pick. The Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were the two teams believed to be involved in trade talks with the Steelers about Queen.

Now, the Cowboys seem to be out. According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the deal has hit a "snag," and Pittsburgh will likely not be sending their inside linebacker to Dallas at this time.

"Was told no updates as of this hour and on him specifically 'probably not going there,'" Slater reports.

Seems like the Patrick Queen idea may have hit a snag.



Was told no updates as of this hour and on him specifically “probably not going there” pic.twitter.com/3mmV8IQNrq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 10, 2026

Queen appears to be on the table for the right price if you ask the Steelers. Negotiating with multiple teams surely sounds like they're open to moving him for the right price, and if that price is only a mid-round pick, they may not be too hard to negotiate with.

The talks come as a curveball as general manager Omar Khan said during the NFL Combine that Queen could be a name to watch for an extension.

"Yeah, PQ has been good for us. You know, I think he likes being here. We like having him be a part of the team. And you know, part of the process is going to be for him to get to know us,us to get to know him, but I'm excited about having him around," Khan said.

That doesn't seem like the case anymore as a trade for the right suitor is probably the top outcome for the inside linebacker this offseason.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) hugs a teammate following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Queen is set to take on a $17 million cap hit this season. If he's released, he'd save the Steelers roughly $14 million in cap space.

While the Steelers-Cowboys talks may have faded, don't rule out another deal getting done for the inside linebacker. At 26 years old, Queen is an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. If a team is looking for help at the position without a long-term commitment, or feel Queen is the player they'd like to sign this offseason, the door seems to be open for a deal to get done.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers