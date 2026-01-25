Steelers Add Former Commanders Scout to Staff

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a move to bolster their scouting ranks.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have added former Washington Commanders scout Tim Gribble to their scouting personnel.

Gribble has spent nearly 25 years with the Commanders and has been the Director of College Scouting for the team since 2020. Before that role, Gribble was an area scout for the Commanders for 16 seasons after receiving a promotion from a pro personnel assistant role early on with the team. In between his area scout position and director position, he was the assistant director of college scouting starting in 2017.

During his time with the team as the Director of College Scouting, Gribble oversaw a group that scouted players like Jayden Daniels, Sam Cosmi, Mike Sainristl and Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

It is unclear what role Gribble will assume when he joins the Steelers, as his old position with the Commanders is currently held by Dan Colbert, and the Director of Player Scouting role is held by Mark Sadowski.

Gribble's Local Connection

Gribble is a Western Pennsylvania native, hailing from nearby Brownsville, Pennsylvania. Gribble is a graduate of Duquesne University, where he played both baseball and football. He played fullback for the Dukes, playing four seasons from 1992 to 1996. Following his graduation, he became Duquesne's special teams coordinator, which he held until 2000. He also served as the defensive line coach from 1996-1998, and running backs coach from 1998-2000.

Most moves like this come at the conclusion of a free agency and drafting period, but the Steelers opted to make the move with no head coach signed, possibly to signal things to come with the front office.

This comes at a pivotal time for the Steelers to be making moves, as they currently hold 12 total selections in the upcoming draft assuming their compensatory selections remain the same as projected. With that in mind, the scouting that will take place for the team between now with the senior bowl events to the NFL Combine to Pro Days, the Steelers scout staff will have a lot of work to do.

It seems likely that the Steelers will package some of their picks in order to move up at certain points, but for the present time the scout team will be focused on adding as much to their plate as possible in order to assess the best for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

