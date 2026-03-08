Four Point Plan for Steelers Perfect Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- Free agency is set to open for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have their eyes on a few players right off the bat.

This free agency period isn't going to come with too many moves, but the ones that do happen will likely be significant. This team has needs that they must fill with veterans. Some of those needs are at starting positions.

This four part plan sets the Steelers up perfectly to head into the NFL Draft. It's not going to be easy, but will be worth it if they execute correctly. Starting with a position they've been ignoring for years.

Step 1: Sign a Wide Receiver

The Steelers need a wide receiver. They're going to draft someone probably in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. But that's just the beginning. This team needs another starter alongside DK Metcalf and whoever their rookie is, and after ignoring the position the last two years, they just simply can't any longer.

Step one of the Steelers' four-part plan is simple - land a wideout. They can't leave free agency with Calvin Austin-level players, but instead need to make some sort of splash. It doesn't need to be a Tyreek Hill or Mike Evans, but rather players like Romeo Doubs or Wan'Dale Robinson.

Just someone who steps in as a piece that works for now and the future. There are options out there and Pittsburgh must strike quickly.

Step 2: Find a Left Tackle and Left Guard

The Steelers welcomed Maxx Crosby to the AFC North, meaning they are now set to face Myles Garrett and Crosby each twice a season. That's almost the worst thing you want to hear as an offense, and especially and offense who's expecting their starting quarterback to be 42-years-old.

Right now, Broderick Jones' future is unknown after having neck surgery. Dylan Cook looked good to end the season but the team can't put all their eggs in his basket. And at left guard, Isaac Seumalo doesn't sound like a name who will be returning in 2026.

Instead, they need to go out and add to both their left tackle and guard positions. They have an option in Spencer Anderson to start at left guard, which could be viewed as a secondary signing to tackle, but one of these positions needs a splash.

Rasheed Walker is sitting there looking for a new home. If the Steelers add him to their young offensive line, they may be set for the next five-plus years. But it doesn't have to be Walker, it can be anyone worth starting. As long as they come in here and make the left side of the line better, the Steelers have succeeded.

But they cannot avoid their two holes on the offensive line this offseason.

Step 3: Sign or Replace Kenneth Gainwell

It honestly doesn't feel like Kenneth Gainwell is going to make his way back to the Steelers. The Team MVP in 2025 is waiting to see what his market is and there's a chance it's bigger than what Pittsburgh is willing to pay for a RB2.

Plus, teams that need a running back like the Kansas City Chiefs or now even the Detroit Lions may be calling with better opportunities to win a Super Bowl.

If Gainwell ends up back in Pittsburgh, problem solved. If not, the Steelers need to go out and land a running back. They have eyes on a few names, with the biggest being Kenneth Walker. One source familair with the situation told Steelers On SI they'd be surprised if Walker ends up in Pittsburgh, but that they are interested in him.

But maybe a Travis Eitenne, Rico Dowdle, or Rachaad White can replace him. No matter who it is, the Steelers need a running back to work with Warren and sit ahead of Kaleb Johnson. And free agency is the place to find that running back.

Step 4: Finish the Defense

Cornerback, nose tackle and safety all need starters for the Steelers. They can find some in free agency, and some in the NFL Draft. The big names will come on the open market, though.

At cornerback, the Steelers are speaking with James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr., looking to bring back their starter and backup from a year ago. That's a fine idea.

At safety, it needs to be someone new, though. Kyle Dugger and Chuck Clark aren't going to get the job done and Pittsburgh needs someone next to DeShon Elliott who could be elite. That way, they have two stars at the position.

The Steelers need to identify which positions on defense they're going after in free agency and which they're going after in the NFL Draft. Then, they need to execute that plan.

