Steelers Post-Combine Mock Draft: Washington WR, Tennessee CB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one step closer to the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft Combine in the rearview, we've learned a few crucial things regarding the Steelers' draft plans. They showed heavy interest in the wide receiver and defensive back positions, with over half of their formal meetings committed to those players. Contrarily, they met with very few players at positions like quarterback, running back,

With that information in mind, it's becoming clearer how the Steelers will navigate the upcoming draft. That is hopefully reflected in the team's latest mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 21: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is one of the most intriguing wide receiver prospects in the entire 2026 NFL draft. Possessing a combination of size parentheses 6 foot three 220 pounds and parentheses and skill he has all of the hallmarks of a number one wide receiver at the next level. He may feel like a consolation prize to players like Jordan, Tyson, Carnell, Tate, or McKay Lemmon, but rest assured Boston is going to be a premier pass catcher if the Steelers take him.

Round 2, Pick 35: Colton Hood, CB Tennessee

TRADE: Steelers trade Picks No. 53, 85 and 121 to Tennessee Titans for Pick No. 35

Colton Hood is easily my favorite player available in the NFL draft after the combine. Speaking with multiple wide receivers, the consensus best player at the cornerback position was Hood. He was generally regarded as the toughest to play against and that should be the reason the Steelers traded up in the second round to get him. He could go in the first round, but should he slide the Steelers can package a few of those pics that they have stock piled to go and get another starting corner back to pair with Joey Porter Jr.

Round 3, Pick 76: Dom Orange, DL, Iowa State

The defensive reinforcements keep coming in round three as they use their next pick on defensive lineman Dom Orange out of Iowa State. Another run-stuffing, gap-filling, stout interior lineman complements an already rising young group to bring Pittsburgh‘s front seven into the next phase.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 91: De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, University of Mississippi

TRADE: Steelers trade Picks No. 99, 121 and 159 to Buffalo Bills for Pick No. 91 and 2027 4th Round Pick

The Steelers make their second trade of the draft and return to the offensive side of the ball with University of Mississippi pass-catcher De’Zhaun Stribling. He impressed at the Combine and helped his draft stock after running a 4.36 40-yard dash. At 6’2”, he is big enough to handle the physicality of the NFL level, while also demonstrating elite speed.

Round 5, Pick 149: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

TRADE: Steelers trade Picks No. 213, 217 and 2027 5th Round Pick to Miami Dolphins for Pick No. 149

The Steelers move up once again to take Penn State signal-caller Drew Allar. He's a raw player, but he's so young and has the ideal size for an NFL quarterback that Mike McCarthy and company take the risk and grab him in the fifth.

Round 6, Pick 215: Lorenzo Styles, S, Ohio State

Another standout at the Combine and the brother of Sonny Styles, safety Lorenzo Styles figured to be a special team stud at the NFL level. He has blazing speed and a determined pursuit of the ball-carrier, giving the Steelers even more help in the secondary and kick-off unit.

Round 7, Pick 238: Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

A high-energy defender, Owen Heinecke could be a steal in the later rounds. With the Steelers looking for their next inside linebacker of the future, they select the best player available with the final pick of their 2026 class.

