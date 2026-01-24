Steelers Expected to Land Four Comp Picks in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The vast majority of draft selections are determined by the regular season standings of NFL teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers, however, will have added picks before the draft starts.

A small percentage of picks are doled out to teams that hire minority candidates under a rule called Resolution JC-2A, ratified by the league in fall of 2020.

Finally, the remainder of the selections remaining in the draft are given as compensatory picks. Compensatory picks are given to teams that lose more free agents than they gain, and each free agent that leaves is given a value that corresponds to which round the pick is given in. For the 2026 draft, the picks will be given to teams that lost more free agents ahead of the 2025 season.

The Steelers, along with every other team that had a worse balance, have now found out where their compensatory selections will fall. Of a total of 32 compensatory picks available across the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers have landed four selections.

According to compensatory pick expert Nick Korte, in any given projection of how the picks are doled out, the Steelers will land a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and two sixth-round picks. The third-round selection is due to the loss of offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., the fourth-round pick for quarterback Justin Fields, and the sixth-round picks for defensive back Donte Jackson and quarterback Russell Wilson.

I've finalized OTC's 2026 compensatory pick projection.



Here are 20 scenarios that could happen depending on what the leaguewide number of players considered could be.



New information I've discovered means I'm projecting that 1,967 will be the number. pic.twitter.com/QkxhjOnqHN — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 21, 2026

Despite disappointing seasons, the formula favors quarterbacks, and the Steelers will gain picks for losing both of their quarterbacks from the previous season, which will just add to the absolute war chest of picks that the Steelers will have at their discretion. The team may seek to hold on to as many picks as possible due to hosting the draft, but it would likely be in their best interest to trade up in earlier rounds using a package of their picks and possibly players as well.

Steelers History with Compensatory Selections

The Steelers had no compensatory selections for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the 2024 NFL Draft saw them have one selection. Their third round selection in Detroit had them take linebacker Payton Wilson No. 98, while 2023 saw the Steelers land offensive tackle Spencer Anderson in the seventh round as a compensatory pick.

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) and guard Spencer Anderson (74) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers fanfare when they take any selection in the upcoming draft will be unprecedented, so I'd imagine many of the picks will get used, including their compensatory picks.

