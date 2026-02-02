Steelers Add Former Pitt OC to Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH -- Add another coaching staff hire to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's been just over a week since the organization named and introduced Mike McCarthy as the 17th coach in franchise history, but it feels as if they've already done enough work for an entire offseason.

The Steelers' offensive staff has taken shape under McCarthy. With position coaches like James Campen, Ramon Chinyoung and Adam Henry already aboard, the group is still waiting on an offensive coordinator to be named.

While they wait, another staff member has been added to the mix. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Steelers writer Gerry Dulac, McCarthy is bringing in former University of Pittsburgh and Indiana Univeristy of Pennsylvania coach Frank Cignetti Jr. The official position was not revealed, but the pair have an extended history. Cignetti served as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers under McCarthy in 2018.

"Mike McCarthy is adding former Pitt and IUP coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. to his offensive staff, per sources," Dulac wrote via his X account. "Cignetti was McCarthy's QB coach in Green Bay in 2018."

What Cignetti Brings to Steelers

McCarthy is really getting the band back together in Pittsburgh. Every single addition to his staff has had previous ties to the new head coach in charge, and many were with him in Green Bay or with the Dallas Cowboys.

During the 2018 season, Cignetti worked right alongside Aaron Rodgers. Despite the Packers struggling that season and McCarthy losing his job, Rodgers still succeeded. He completed 62.3% of his passing attempts for 4,442 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

May 4, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti Jr. (left) speaks with Tim Boyle (6) during Green Bay Packers rookie orientation. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

Cignetti's Struggles

That same success hasn't followed Cignetti Jr. After not being retained by Green Bay, he returned to the collegiate ranks, where he began his coaching career.

University of Pittsburgh fans are familiar with Cignetti Jr. during his time as the offensive coordinator. For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he worked under head coach Frank Narduzzi. Following up on the monstrous 2021 season the school had with QB Kenny Pickett, Cignetti Jr.'s two quarterbacks struggled. Kedon Slovis completed 58% of his passes for just 2,397 yards. The following season, Pitt started three different quarterbacks without success.

After being dismissed, he took the 2024 season off before returning to his alma mater, IUP. The Pittsburgh-native graduated from IUP and was a graduate assistant, wide receivers coach and defensive backs coach with the Red Hawks in the 1990s under his father, Frank Cignetti.

Cignetti's brother, Curt, is fresh off a National Championship with Indiana University.

