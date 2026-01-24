Steelers, Mike McCarthy Contract Details Emerge

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next head coach, hiring Mike McCarthy as their fourth leader in nearly 60 years and replacing Mike Tomlin after 19 seasons.

McCarthy comes to Pittsburgh at 62-years-old after missing the 2025 season. He last coached the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Despite being the oldest head coach candidate the Steelers interviewed, McCarthy is sticking around for a few years. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, McCarthy and the Steelers agreed to a five-year deal as he begins his run with the team.

The Steelers have not officially signed a contract with McCarthy, but the two sides have verbally agreed on a deal.

McCarthy coached 18 seasons in the NFL as a head coach. 13 of those seasons were with the Green Bay Packers and the last five were with the Dallas Cowboys. He's had 13 winning seasons throughout his career.

Five year deals are common practice for new head coaches in the NFL these days. In this cycle alone, Robert Saleh (Tennessee Titans) and John Harbaugh (New York Giants) were both known to sign five-year deals with their respective teams. And for the Steelers, it adds security to make sure they have their next long-term head coach.

While McCarthy goes against the grain of what the Steelers have hired in the past - young, defensive-minded coaches - he brings Super Bowl-winning experience and is a Pittsburgh native. For the franchise, they believed that was the right step to take as they look to remain a contender and build for the future with a new quarterback.

What's Next for Steelers?

After hiring McCarthy, the Steelers will begin interviewing offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators. General manager Omar Khan relieved the entire coaching staff after Mike Tomlin stepped down, including their coordinators, which will be the first hires for McCarthy and Khan.

From there, they'll fill the rest of their staff and move on to scouting for the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh is expected to have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and have several positions they can improve on, including the quarterback position.

McCarthy and his crew will head to the NFL Combine, Pro Days, and then finalize their big board - as well as begin working through free agency - as they build the Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 roster.

The train is just getting moving for the Steelers. Now, they have their lead man, but need all the pieces behind him. Expect plenty more news as their offseason continues.

