Top 5 Players Steelers Can Still Sign in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some business to attend to in free agency.

While the signings of Jamel Dean and Rico Dowdle as well as the trade for Michael Pittman Jr. have gone a long way towards fortifying the Steelers' roster under new head coach Mike McCarthy, the team still has several needs.

As Pittsburgh waits out Aaron Rodgers and hopes a resolution is reached with the 42-year-old quarterback in short order, here are the top 5 free agents the organization could still sign on the open market.

Chris Paul, OL

With Isaac Seumalo out of the picture after having signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the Steelers could use a veteran left guard to replace the former Pro Bowler.

Though Spencer Anderson has the potential to eventually grow into a starter, and Brock Hoffman could help out at the position if he and Pittsburgh ever finalize a deal, Chris Paul is the type of high-upside swing that could pay major dividends.

The former seventh-round pick started 15 games for the Washington Commanders and is stout in pass protection. With a projected average annual value of $4.7 million by Spotrac, which could rise in actuality depending on his market, the Steelers should be all over Paul.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Even after acquiring Pittman from the Indianapolis Colts and handing him a three-year, $59 million extension, Pittsburgh needs help at receiver.

The team stands to take a hard look at the position early in the 2026 NFL Draft, though another veteran option would meaningfully supplement the group.

Tolbert, who played for McCarthy as a member of the Dallas Cowboys from 2022 to 2024, recorded 610 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 catches in the final of those three years and is a rock-solid No. 4 receiver who shouldn't be an expensive addition.

Geno Stone, S

The secondary was a focus area for the Steelers entering free agency, and while they brought in Dean on a three-year deal worth $36.750 million, they still haven't addressed safety beyond signing Darnell Savage Jr. to a one-year contract as a depth piece.

As DeShon Elliott continues to recover from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 8 while Jalen Ramsey's true role for the 2026 campaign is still unknown, a veteran like Geno Stone makes plenty of sense to target from Pittsburgh's perspective.

Having started 17 contests each of the past two years for the Cincinnati Bengals, racking up 185 tackles, six interceptions and two sacks during that span, Stone would help tie up the loose ends at the back end of the defense.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

D.J. Reader, DT

If Pittsburgh is looking to boost its run defense, it should look no further than Reader.

The 31-year-old has declined in recent years, but with a massive 6-foot-3, 330-pound frame in the middle of the defensive line, Reader can eat up blocks and make things difficult for opposing offenses looking to establish the run.

Reader would make for a worthwhile addition as a rotational piece alongside the likes of Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon.

Jonathan Jones, CB

The Steelers' cornerback room is in decent shape after re-signing Asante Samuel Jr. while Ramsey should also see more time at nickelback than he did in the back half of the 2025 campaign.

Pittsburgh would benefit from adding another option at the position after James Pierre joined the Minnesota Vikings, though, and Jones could be a solid replacement.

A 10-year veteran and long-time New England Patriot, Jones spent 2025 with the Commanders alongside new Steelers assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., thus giving him a connection to the black and gold.

A special teams ace earlier in his career who has primarily played from the boundary in recent years with prior experience from the slot, Jones would be a solid inclusion to Pittsburgh's secondary.

