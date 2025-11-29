Steelers Make Asante Samuel Jr. Announcement Everyone Was Waiting For

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a player many have been waiting for just before thier Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced that practice squad cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. will be added to the active/inactive list for the game.

Samuel Jr. signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being medically cleared to return from spinal contusion surgery. Samuel Jr. played four games last season before being shut down and will now be active for the first time since.

" He's been here for a short period of time. He's been working his tail off to not only get in football condition but learn what to do. It's been a good endeavor thus far, but it's too early in the week for me to speculate in that regard," head coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers On SI about Samuel's progression.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Steelers are banged up at cornerback as Darius Slay returned last week from a concussion but played limited snaps and Joey Porter Jr. spent the week dealing with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. James Pierre was also dealing with injuries throughout last week's game.

Porter Jr. and Slay are both cleared to play against the Bills but Pittsburgh is adding to their room to ensure that they have quality depth at the position. Since losing DeShon Elliott, the Steelers have moved Jalen Ramsey to safety full-time, leaving Slay, Porter Jr. and Pierre as their outside options with Brandin Echols working the slot.

Samuel Jr. comes in to provide added depth on the inside and another notable name to the group.

How Will Steelers Use Samuel Jr.?

The Steelers could have Samuel Jr. step into a starting role on the inside but will likely have the veteran play behind Echols as the nickelback. Still working his way back into football shape, the limited role will allow Pittsburgh to see where he's at health and stamina wise and adjust accordingly moving forward.

Samuel Jr. will likely also play special teams throughout the game, getting to work into the mix with Danny Smith's group as well.

With Samuel Jr. being added to the active/inactive roster, he will revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers. As a former second-round pick with plenty of starting experience in the NFL, Pittsburgh will likely need to sign Samuel Jr. to the active roster at some point if they decide to continue using him on defense. Otherwise, other teams will come calling to poach him from the practice squad.

