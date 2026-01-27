Steelers Begin Offensive Coordinator Interviews With Cowboys Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new head coach, as Mike McCarthy is set to be introduced to the media. The 62-year-old Super Bowl-winning coach is expected to take this stagnant team into more postseason success.

As McCarthy begins his tenure with the Steelers, his first task is assembling a top-notch staff. With over 30 years of NFL experience, McCarthy has connections across the NFL, and he's quickly using them to bring in options for the top coordinator positions.

Adam Schefter first reported that the Steelers are set to bring in Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for an offensive coordinator interview. Schefter shared the latest on his social media.

"Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview this week for the Steelers offensive coordinator job," he wrote. "Wells worked under Steelers HC Mike McCarthy in Dallas for five years, and interviewed this month for the Commanders OC job. He also is head coach for the West team in tonight’s East-West Shrine game."

Wells' Connection to McCarthy

Lunda Wells brings over 10 years of NFL coaching experience, as well as several seasons of NCAA coaching at Louisiana State University (LSU). He spent eight seasons with the New York Giants. With the organization, he served as an offensive quality control coach and an assistant offensive line coach before joining Dallas.

Since the 2020 season, he's been working with the Cowboys, having been hired to McCarthy's staff. Under Wells, multiple tight ends have taken huge steps and his contributions were key to three 12-win seasons with McCarthy.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo (TE01) talks with Dallas Cowboys tight end coach Lunda Wells during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Could Wells Bring to Steelers?

If he becomes the new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, expect a resurgence at the tight end position. In Dallas, tight end Dalton Schultz developed into a top-tier talent. His first season with Wells and McCarthy as his coaches, Schultz hauled in over 650 receiving yards and followed that up with over 800 receiving yards the following season.

Wells also receives credit for helping Jake Ferguson's development. He broke through with over 700 yards in 2023 and just hauled in 600 yards and eight touchdowns this past campaign.

The Steelers have a pair of top-notch tight ends in Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth. With Wells in the mix, the offense could funnel more through these two playmaking tight ends.

Wells also brings a keen eye for player evaluation. That's why he was brought in to the East-West Shine Game as a coach. The Steelers are a team needing more scouting help, and Wells could help to provide that.

