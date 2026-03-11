Steelers Sign Mike McCarthy’s Former OL Brock Hoffman

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first offensive line addition of free agency.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are signing former Dallas Cowboys guard/center Brock Hoffman to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Hoffman, who originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2022, joined Dallas' practice squad under Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh's new head coach, in November of that year.

He proceeded to play for the Cowboys through the 2025 campaign, appearing in a total of 54 games along the way and starting 16 of them.

Hoffman spent a majority of his time at center in 2025, logging 419 snaps at the position according to Pro Football Focus, though he also got 55 reps at left guard.

Now, Hoffman will reunite with McCarthy and become a key depth piece up front for the Steelers.

With Zach Frazier entrenched as Pittsburgh's starting center, Hoffman likely won't see any time at the position unless the former is dealing with an injury.

He could certainly become a factor at left guard after Isaac Seumalo departed the Steelers and agreed to a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, however, though Spencer Anderson should also challenge for the starting job at the position assuming the organization doesn't make a major splash there.

What's Next for Steelers' OL?

Pittsburgh had a clear hole along the interior of its offensive line, and Hoffman will help fill that as a high-level backup who is capable of starting as well with some positional flexibility.

It's likely that more moves in the trenches are coming from the Steelers, though, particularly at left tackle.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac recently reported that Broderick Jones could be ready to return from his season-ending neck injury by the time training camp rolls around in the summer, but the franchise isn't expected to pick up the 2023 first-round pick's fifth-year option.

As such, there's still uncertainty regarding the future of the position for the Steelers. While Dylan Cook impressed over a small sample size after taking over for Jones and Andrus Peat late in the regular season, he still has to prove that he's a legit option moving forward.

Pittsburgh could potentially look to bring in one of the top free agents who remain available at left tackle, such as Rasheed Walker, or turn its focus to the 2026 NFL Draft. There's a world in which the Steelers allow Jones and Cook battle it out for the starting job, but that's a risky proposition.

