Steelers Sign Former Panthers RB Rico Dowdle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their running back room, signing former Carolina Panthers back Rico Dowdle, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Steelers went into free agency hoping to keep Kenneth Gainwell on their roster. After Kenny G signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years and $14 million, Pittsburgh turned in a different direction and have now agreed to terms with Dowdle to join their running back room.

Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, including one with head coach Mike McCarthy as part of the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy and Dowdle spent four years together with the Cowboys, where Dowdle rushed for 1,464 yards and four touchdowns after going undrafted and signing with the team in 2020.

This past season, Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns while starting 11 games for the Carolina Panthers.

Dowdle now joins Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield as a one-two punch. Pittsburgh signed Warren, a former undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, to a three-year contract extension last offseason after tendering him.

Steelers RB Room Outlook

Dowdle joins Warren as the Steelers' first two running backs on the depth chart, with Kaleb Johnson being the third. Pittsburgh likely views the trio much like they did with Warren, Gainwell and Johnson last season. Warren and Gainwell took on a majority of the rushes, with Johnson developing as a third.

With the addition of Dowdle, don't expect too much from Johnson in his sophomore season. Pittsburgh now has two capable starting running backs and will likely treat both as such, meaning there won't be too many carries left for Johnson.

Whether or not Dowdle is going to end up being RB1 or RB2 on the depth chart will be decided during training camp. Warren is coming off a season with 958 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and 333 yards and two scores through the air.

The Steelers have now added two key players to their offensive roster at running back and wide receiver after trading for Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the day.

They've also signed cornerback Jamel Dean and re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Expect more moves to come from the Steelers as the legal tampering period and free agency heat up.

