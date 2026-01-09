Steelers Legend Joining ManningCast During Playoff Game

PITTSBURGH -- A familiar face will be on the call when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans in a Wild Card Weekend showdown. The Steelers host the Texans in what figures to be a smash-mouth meeting between two physical defenses and a pair of offenses with boom-or-bust potential on a weekly basis.

The Steelers are trying to end a 10-year playoff win drought when they welcome the Texans to Pittsburgh. Conversely, the Texans are eager to win the first postseason road game in franchise history.

When fans tune in to the upcoming contest, they might be more inclined to watch a secondary ESPN broadcast stream. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, will join Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast. The franchise legend will be making his debut appearance during the second half of the ManningCast episode streaming on ESPN2 and ESPN+ during the Steelers and Texans game.

Big Ben's Post-NFL Career Pivot

The coming appearance marks another step in Roethlisberger's post-NFL career. Since departing the NFL, he's stepped into a new side, exploring opportunities in the media sector. He started the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, which has become a huge podcast and YouTube video series.

Now, he's taking the next step into a television broadcast. The question now is, will this lead to even more TV opportunities for the retired QB?

Dec 20, 2007; St, Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) point into the distance during the 1st half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Roethlisberger's Steelers Commentary

One can only hope that this appearance is filled with stories from Roethlisberger's days with the Steelers. For any Steelers or NFL fans, this is one of the rare times that three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks will sit and chat for public consumption. The experience and knowledge the three share is something not rarely seen.

Roethlisberger also has to follow a very entertaining guest in the first half. Older brother of T.J. and current NFL color commentator JJ Watt is set to join the ManningCast for the first half of the game. With his ties to both teams in the contest, he should have tons to say as the two teams kick things off.

Big Ben has also been unafraid to voice his feelings since retiring. Whether they are in praise or criticism of the Steelers, he lets it be known. That will hopefully come through when he joins the broadcast for Wild Card Weekend.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers