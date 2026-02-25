Second-Round Players Who Could Be Starters for Steelers

In a draft class that isn't as top-heavy and doesn't feature as much talent at quarterback as it typically does, the importance of nailing their Day 2 selections has risen for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As they look to patch up their roster holes and field a roster that they hope can finally snap the organization's seven-game losing streak in the playoffs, there's plenty of value to be found amongst the second-round talents in this year's crop of prospects.

With that, here are five players who fit that criteria and would stand a good chance of starting for Pittsburgh as rookies.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

For all intents and purposes, the Steelers' wide receiver room is a blank slate outside of DK Metcalf.

While Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson are both under contract for the 2026 season, expectations for what either player could realistically bring to Mike McCarthy's offense are low.

If Pittsburgh opts not to select a receiver with its first-round pick at No. 21 overall, Cooper Jr. is among the players at the position who could fall into the second round and fit in as an immediate starter.

He helped Indiana win its first national title in school history this past season with 937 yards and three touchdowns, one of which was a game-winner against Penn State, on 69 catches in 16 games.

With the versatility to play either in the slot or on the outside opposite Metcalf who is strong after the catch and can make things happen in all areas of the field, Cooper would immediately become a top target in the Steelers' offense should they pick him next month.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Let's toss out another receiver here since the Steelers could use another option to focus on.

Brazzell, who began his collegiate career at Tulane in 2022, posted 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns across 62 receptions for the Volunteers this past season.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Brazzell has plenty of speed to go with his size, which gives him an inherent advantage on jump balls and in the deep passing game in general.

There are some concerns with his strength and physicality alongside an underdeveloped route tree, but Brazzell's traits fly off the screen.

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) reacts after a pass break up against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With general manager Omar Khan telling reporters that Pittsburgh's new coaching staff is "excited to work" with Jalen Ramsey, who had been a logical trade or cut candidate, it's safe to assume the eight-time Pro Bowler will return in 2026.

That's notable because while Ramsey can move around the defense and make his impact felt from a number of different positions and alignments, his most likely full-time home is in the nickel.

Even if Ramsey does move back down to corner, however, the Steelers would still have a need on the boundary opposite Joey Porter Jr. as both James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. get set to reach free agency.

Should Pittsburgh find itself targeting a corner in the second round, Hood is a nice fit as an aggressive, physical press man corner who makes plays for the ball. He's still a bit raw and has to refine his game from a technical perspective, but all the traits are there for the Tennessee product to become a difference-maker.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

The Steelers' strategy of heavily investing into their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft has proven smart thus far, as they exited with right tackle Troy Fautanu (first round), center Zach Frazier (second round) and right guard Mason McCormick (fourth round), all of whom are starters on the right side and helped anchor the unit this past season.

As starting left guard Isaac Seumalo heads towards the open market after three years in Pittsburgh, however, the team could be on the prowl for his replacement if the two sides go their separate ways.

If the organization isn't content rolling with Spencer Anderson or a veteran free agent addition as its bona fide starter at the position, taking Bisontis would make a ton of sense for the Steelers as they further push the youth movement in the trenches.

A strong athlete for the position who more than holds his own in both run and pass protection while also having some experience at tackle under his belt, Bisontis could quickly step into a starting role in Pittsburgh should he land with the team in the draft.

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

To harken back on a previous point, the Steelers' need at safety would be exacerbate if Ramsey were to move back to nickel next season.

DeShon Elliott's return will provide a nice boost on the last line of defense in Pittsburgh after he sustained a knee injury in Week 8 that he didn't come back from, but with Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers all departing in free agency in tandem with the lack of a long-term option at the position, choosing one in the second round would be smart.

Haulcy isn't the most athletically-gifted safety in the world, but as a hard-hitter who can come downhill and defend the run while also excelling in zone coverage, he has plenty of desirable traits that may appeal to Pittsburgh.

