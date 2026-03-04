Steelers Worst Free Agency Signings of Last Decade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have operated in a specific manner for decades. For better or for worse, these traditions have molded the organization's roster construction even into the 2025 season.

An unintended consequence of this approach is that the Steelers have been one of the less active teams in free agency. That is set to change in the coming days, as the organization has a ton of free salary cap space to spend.

Over the years, however, they've taken a few swings in free agency. Some have paid off beautifully, but some have been downright disasters. These are the worst Steelers free agent deals of the last decade.

Eric Ebron - Swing and a Miss

The intentions were pure when they signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year contract. With a guaranteed $5 million, Ebron was brought in to be a target-eating pass-catcher. His first season in 2020 went decently, accumulating over 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Then the 2021 season began and ended in a flash. Injuries derailed his campaign, limiting him to just eight games and 12 total receptions.

That was the final season of his NFL career.

What makes this signing so difficult is that the Steelers' offense was rolling. They just needed a complementary player at tight end, and even after making a big investment, it failed to pay off.

Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief (11) catches a pass before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Donte Moncrief - Good, (Mon)Grief

2019 was a wild time. The COVID-19 pandemic hadn't changed the world, and Donte Moncrief was considered a legitimate option to be a starting wide receiver. The Steelers were suddenly feeling spendy during the 2019 offseason, spending a combined $37 million on defenders Steven Nelson and Mark Barron and giving Moncrief a two-year deal worth a total of $9 million with $3.5 million guaranteed.

The move was the start of the Steelers' pursuit of a No. 2 wide receiver, something the organization is still struggling to address. Moncrief's time in Pittsburgh was marked by dropped passes and a premature release from the team after just five games.

Patrick Queen - Richest Deal in Organization's History Yields Nothing

This is meant as no disrespect to current starting linebacker Patrick Queen. He's a solid starter in the middle of the defense.

The problem is that this team committed so much money to Queen in the spring of 2024, and it's been largely for nothing. The team hasn't won a playoff game with Queen wearing the green dot, and the defense has been putrid in both seasons since he's arrived.

That could all change with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in town. But that doesn't change the three-year, $41 million deal they handed over to Queen with over $13 million guaranteed at the time of signing. This year, Queen will count for nearly $17 million against the team's cap, and he has a lot to live up to after signing the richest free agent deal in organizational history.

