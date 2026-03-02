Steelers Insider Reveals Plan at LG

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a strange place when it comes to the left side of the offensive line. At the NFL Draft Combine, general manager Omar Khan clarified that starting left tackle Broderick Jones is still recovering from a season-ending neck injury, leaving no clear starter at the position.

The same issue is happenig with the Steelers' left guard situation. Veteran isaac Seumalo was excellent once again in 2025, but he's about to hit unrestricted free agency. There has been no movement on a deal to stay in Pittsburgh, leaving the team in need of yet another starter along the line.

According to insider Gerry Dulac, however, the Steelers have a plan in place. He appeared on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show with Randy Baumann recently and clarified what the organization intends to do. Should Seumalo depart in free agency, the Steelers will pivot and sign another free agent to replace him.

"He'll probably test the market," Dulac stated. "But if he leaves, their intention is to sign a guard in free agency to replace him."

What Type of Players Are Steelers Targeting?

There are plenty of interior offensive linemen expected to hit the market. According to Dulac, however, there's a group of veterans and young players to sift through.

"They'll go sign a veteran in free agency, that's their intention," he said. "Looking at the free agent market for guards, it doesn't seem like it's the greatest. You either have a bunch of old guys, or a bunch of young guys. Seumalo is not a big ticket, but we'll see."

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) react after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Is That the Case?

That might be a bit of an oversimplification, however. There are veterans like Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, David Edwards and James Daniels on the market. Each could plug into Seumalo's spot and bring consistency at left guard.

The list also includes several players with starting experience who are both 26 years old. Alijah Vera-Tucker is one of the top names on the market. He comes with an extensive injury history, but when he's on the field, he's an above-average guard.

Another player to watch is four-year starter and former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, Zion Johnson. He's a polarizing evaluation, with some believing he has room to grow while others believe he's simply not a strong starter. Either way, he's in line for a big payday in free agency.

The Steelers have plenty of difficult offseason moves to make as the new league year begins. While things seem murky right now, the organization has a clear plan at the left guard position.

