Steelers HC Candidate Could Mean Aaron Rodgers Returns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are progressing quickly in their head coaching search. After contacting nine coaches for initial interviews, the team has now moved on to in-person conversations with several candidates.

The Steelers are set to speak with defensive coordinators Brian Flores and Anthony Weaver, as well as former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. Flores and Weaver fit the criteria laid out by team owner Art Rooney and stand out for their leadership capabilities.

McCarthy on the other hand, stands out for another reason. He won a Super Bowl trophy during his tenure with the Packers, and he also has a strong relationship with a key player that the Steelers need to decide on for 2026. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the starter in Green Bay when they defeated the Steelers in 2010 to win the Super Bowl, and 16 years later, a reunion in Pittsburgh is possible.

Why This Makes Sense

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers loved what they got out of 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers this past season for the first time since 2021. The team had competent, consistent play at quarterback. Rodgers was careful with the ball, limited turnovers, and helped foster optimism in what was an otherwise lousy offensive group.

Which is why the organization expressed interest in Rogers coming back for the 2026 season. Before Mike Tomlin‘s departure, the chances were increasing that Rogers would return for a second go around with the team. With Tomlin's exit, Rodgers' return seemed impossible.

That is, until McCarthy entered the head coaching search. Under McCarthy, Rodgers produced some of his most prolific seasons in the NFL. Not only did they capture championship glory, but Rodgers also won multiple MVP awards during McCarthy’s time in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packerscamp 080318 Abw384 | Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Steelers Thinking Beyond 2026?

It might be a crazy idea, but perhaps the Steelers are thinking about 2026 and 2027 with this possible pairing. The fact is that there are no great options currently to become the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh next season. Despite Rodgers' age and the team's failures in the postseason once again, their choices might be between going back to the Aaron Rodgers well, turning to a free agent like Malik Willis, or handing the offense over to second-year quarterback Will Howard.

Maybe the team knows this unfortunate reality and the plan is try to salvage 2026 with an eye towards selecting a new franchise quarterback in 2027. Maybe the team is trying to avoid any rebuilding years and views this duo as their best path forward. But the reality is that hiring Mike McCarthy would give the team the best chances of bringing Rodgers back for one more year.

