Steelers' Cam Heyward Clarifies Cryptic Tweet

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase can breathe a sigh of relief. Cam Heyward isn't retiring - as of this moment - and his cryptic X post was nothing more than a moment to acknowledge what the 2025 is: over.

Before Super Bowl LX, Heyward sent a tweet out that had everyone wondering what was happening with the long-time defensive tackle. After an All-Pro season, Heyward's future is unknown as he enters the final year of his contract, but with a coaching change, is uncertain what's ahead.

Before the big game, he sent out a video of a book closing, sparking plenty of conversation.

He's not clarifying that is was just the end of an other season.

"We're gonna close the book on this season," Heyward said on his podcast, 'Not Just Football.' "I close the book on this season as well."

His co-host, Hayden Walsh, made sure Heyward knew everyone took it a certain way.

"Before you go into that, that was dirty work by you. You know what you were doing," Walsh said.

"That was dirty work?" Heyward replied. "All I was saying is I finally get to close the season. It was from Super Bowl day. I had to do stuff on Super Bowl day."

Heyward's Future Still Unknown

While Heyward may be shutting down rumors from a tweet on Super Bowl day, the conversation isn't over. The All-Pro defensive tackle hasn't decided if he's coming back yet and spent the Super Bowl week appearing on podcasts but not committing to another season.

The Steelers haven't made it known if they want him back, either. Although it's hard to imagine that they would want to move on from their best defensive player, even if he's in his late 30's.

Fans can expect an answer from Heyward probably soonish. With the NFL Combine and free agency ahead, teams will want to know what their rosters look like before they have to start negotiating with outside options.

Pittsburgh won't need to replace Heyward with an outside veteran if he does retire, as they have Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon. However, they'll want to know if their captain is stepping away so they can prepare for a new-look defense in 2026.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) warms up for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers want to remain Super Bowl contenders, and the best way to do that is by having their best players on the field. There was no denying Heyward was one of, if not their best player in 2025. So, it's hard to imagine they aren't asking him to return for at least another year in 2026.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers