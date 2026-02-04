Steelers Superstar Will Join Super Bowl LX Coverage

PITTSBURGH -- The Super Bowl has eluded Pittsburgh Steelers star defender Cam Heyward his entire career. Despite putting together a Hall of Fame resume over his 15 seasons in the NFL, he's never played for the league's top prize.

The Steelers are still waiting on confirmation of Heyward's return in 2026. He hinted at another season on a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, but it's not a sure thing yet.

In the meantime, Steelers fans will have to settle for seeing Heyward at the Super Bowl in another role. As NBC takes on the broadcast of Super Bowl LX, they are bringing in some exciting NFL players and one coach as pregame analysts. NBC Sports shared that they are adding Heyward, as well as legendary defender Aaron Donald, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and veteran linebacker Fred Warner, to their pregame coverage.

What Steelers Fans Can Expect from Heyward

Heyward is set to be one of many guests on NBC's Super Bowl LX Pregame Show. It will serve as the follow-up to their kick-off coverage, Road to the Super Bowl. The show is hosted by Maria Taylor, with co-hosts Jac Collingsworth and Noah Eagle. The show features a cabinet of former and current coaches and players who provide insight and analysis ahead of the biggest game of the year.

Heyward brings a ton of media savviness to this opportunity. His own podcast, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, has over 50K subscribers on YouTube. He's acquired plenty of experience being in front of the camera, not just as a football player on the field.

Heyward also brings a keen intelligence specifically tied to the defensive line. One of the best defensive tackles of his generation, he can contribute a unique perspective on this defensive front battle taking place in Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

A Peak into His Future?

With the success of his podcast and this opportunity with NBC, could we be getting a glimpse into Heyward's post-NFL plans? With a natural charisma, he stands out as a candidate to make the leap from the NFL to the broadcasting booth.

At the very least, it's a chance for Heyward to give it a shot. It might not be his calling in life, like the NFL is, but he has the chance to have a blast and contribute can't-miss insight to the biggest game of the year.

