Steelers' Cam Heyward Has One Problem With DK Metcalf Suspension

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their best players for the final two weeks of the regular season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended without pay for the final two games after an altercation with a fan during the team's Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Metcalf will remain away from the team and return as they, hopefully, head into the postseason. Pittsburgh needs to win one of their last two games or have the Baltimore Ravens lose against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in order to claim the AFC North.

While Metcalf may miss only two meaningless games, the suspension is significant, and puts a shadow over what has been a successful three-game winning streak for the Steelers.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Speaking about the situation, Steelers' captain Cam Heyward said he understands that players need to be the bigger man in these situations, no matter what is happening.

"There are some inappropriate things (said), but as professionals, we have to keep moving beyond that," Heyward told media. "It is easier in basketball when you can just point a guy out and say, 'Hey, get them out of here.' There is a lot more going on in football. It shouldn't be tolerated at all. I respect them coming to watch us play, and they respect us trying to put on a good show for them."

Heyward has one problem with the suspension, though.

"One thing I don't understand in these situations is when a guy gets suspended, we keep him out of the locker room, we keep him from the facility. I know DK's in a much better situation, but there's plenty of guys that get lost in those situations. This is a family," Heyward said.



"This is a team, and when you take somebody and you rip somebody from that and say 'Hey, you're suspended without pay,' what are we really saying? We're kinda putting those guys at a disadvantage."

#Steelers mainstay on how often he hears hecklers take things too far during a game: pic.twitter.com/BtgVP8GYzg — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) December 24, 2025

Steelers Supporting Metcalf

The Steelers will support Metcalf from afar during the last two games of the regular season before welcoming him back for the postseason - if they make it. Head coach Mike Tomlin made it known that during this time, he "supports" Metcalf, which many of his teammates likely do as well.

" I certainly don't condone the behavior, but I support DK," Tomlin said.

In the meantime, the Steelers will do their best to claim the division and create an opportunity for their star receiver to return to the field. Ending what will be a long two weeks of discussion about his absence.

