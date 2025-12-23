Steelers Could Lose Both Starting WRs vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH — Kenneth Gainwell may have to be the leading receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers are tracking towards not having starting wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III in a game that could clinch not only a playoff spot, but the AFC North title.

Metcalf was hit with a two-game suspension by the NFL for his sideline altercation with a fan in the 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions this past weekend. Austin suffered a hamstring injury in the same game, which caused him to leave the contest early and not return.

There was no immediate update on Austin's status after the game, but the Steelers could treat this situation delicately with the playoffs ahead. A win over the 3-12 Browns in Cleveland would clinch the divisional crown and a ticket to the postseason.

Steelers' Receivers Without Metcalf and Austin

Newly-signed veterans Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would likely be the two starters, with Scotty Miller and second-year receiver Roman Wilson as the next two up.

The Steelers could also look to Ben Skowronek, but he's dealing with a hand injury that could limit his offensive snaps.

Thielen will be entering his fourth game with the Black and Gold since being signed off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. So far, he has caught six passes for 60 yards. Valdes-Scantling signed with the Steelers on Dec. 15 and has connected with his old Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodger, two times for 25 yards and a touchdown.

As for the rest of the wideouts, Miller caught a season-high three passes for 19 yards in Detroit, Wilson has 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns and Skowronek has four grabs for 69 yards and one score.

Outside of the wide receivers, tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith will also likely see their roles in the pass game increase. Freiermuth leads the group with 372 yards and four touchdowns and Washington isn't far behind with 349 yards and one score.

Gainwell will very likely be used in the passing attack out of the backfield. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back is currently Pittsburgh's second-leading receiver with 62 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns — all of which are career-highs.

Gainwell turned heads against the Lions when he made perhaps the catch of the year on a play where he was sprawled on the turf after being interfered with on his route. He somehow caught the pass from Rodgers, got back up and scored a touchdown.

