Signs Emerging That Aaron Rodgers Returns to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their quarterback back rather soon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the "odds are increasing" that Aaron Rodgers returns to the city of Pittsburgh for another season, as things seem to be heating up between him and the new head coach and the players.

"Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for his 22nd NFL season, but my understanding is the odds are increasing," Pelissero said on NFL GameDay. "I am told Rodgers has speken several times with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, who of course helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP and Super Bowl-winner in Green Bay.

Mike McCarthy isn't the only one talking with Rodgers, either.

"Rodgers also has spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wants Rodgers back at age 42," Pelissero added.

"The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time. And everyone hopes [he] comes to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid March. ... At this point, it would not be a surprise if Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh."

The "odds are increasing" that Aaron Rodgers returns to the Steelers next season, per @TomPelissero.



NFL GameDay Morning on NFLN pic.twitter.com/AN3U12WJY3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 8, 2026

Cam Heyward's Cryptic Tweet

The growing expectation is that Rodgers will be back in Pittsburgh for 2026. Pelissero saying the odds are increasing certainly adds to that expectaion, but he's not alone.

Early in the Super Bowl day, Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward shared a cryptic video on Twitter that showed someone shutting a book. The initial thought behind the video was that Heyward was talking about retiring or returning to the Steelers.

Maybe he was indicating Rodgers is ready to return, though.

Heyward told Rich Eisen on his show that he has spoken with Rodgers during the offseason. And while it's believed that Rodgers would ask Heyward to come back if he chose to return, the same is to be said the other way. If Heyward is indicating he's coming back for another year, Rodgers may be the first phone call he makes.

Where a Rodgers Return Leaves Steelers

If Rodgers is returning for 2026, the Steelers are in win-now mode once again. With a 42 year old quarterback, it's Super Bowl or bust for Pittsburgh, and they're going to spend the offseason trying to accomplish just that.

Look for the Steelers to add to their wide receiver room, replacing or bring back Kenneth Gainwell at running back and then add to their offensive line. With McCarthy leading the charge, Pittsburgh is going to be an offensive-minded team in 2026.

With Rodgers at the helm, expect the offseason to be focused on building him a team worthy of a Super Bowl run.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers