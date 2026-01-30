Steelers Catching Heat From Former MVP After Mike McCarthy Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made waves by hiring Mike McCarthy as the next head coach of the franchise following 19 years of Mike Tomlin.

McCarthy's hire has been taken controversially, as some appreciate his local connection while others question his ability to be a top coach at this point in his career.

One of his critics is Cam Newton, a top public figure in football over the last decade and former MVP. Newton is certain that McCarthy is not the best for the job and stated his thoughts on his Fourth and One podcast.

"What I'm having a hard time accepting is, you see guys like John Harbaugh, go from one franchise to another franchise, guys like Mike McCarthy, go from one franchise, sit out, go to another franchise," Newton said. "What do we expect here? Did they go to the Super Bowl? I get it. I ain't mad. They was at other places. What you think they going to do over here? Then it's like, Pittsburgh? Pittsburgh? Not saying that they're not a good culture, they're not worthy. Can we get a little change at a deck? Can we get some new coaches with new opportunities?"

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Newton's Criticism Rings Bold

Pittsburgh is certainly not the desirable location it was in the past for NFL players; that is for certain. On the other hand, Newton's take seems harsher than the average person's opinion, but Pittsburgh has become less desirable for both players and support staff as the years since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement have gone on.

The reference to Harbaugh serves as a parallel to other coaches across the league, but does little to prove the argument that Newton is making. The break that coaches have taken in order to find better jobs seems to be a product of the modern NFL landscape, rather than a personal slight to teams by the coaches themselves.

The NFL is a constantly changing environment, and past success has never meant less than it does now in terms of future results. McCarthy could prove the doubters wrong in his first season, resetting the narrative on him and his results. On the other hand, its entirely possible he has a disappointing season during a big transitional period for the team. It seems a bit too early to decide one way or another whether the decision was the right one, but we will surely find out soon.

