Steelers Champion Ryan Clark Rips Fired Michigan Coach

PITTSBURGH -- In his post-NFL career, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is one of the most entertaining and oftentimes polarizing analysts. He's vocal and unapologetic about his opinions, even if they rub some folks the wrong way. It's that same willingness to speak his mind that defined his hard-hitting days with the Steelers.

Which is why it should come as no surprise that the former Steelers defender had some some choice words regarding one of the biggest topics in football right now: the dismissal of University of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was fired recently for cause, citing an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, shocking the NCAA world.

The details that have come out since suggest that Moore was embroiled in an affair with a staff member and helped her receive more financial benefits from the university. To make matters worse, Moore was recently held in police custody for an assault allegation.

Discussing such a difficult situation on ESPN's First Take, Clark shared his honest and raw feelings about Moore.

"If these things are true, he failed his family. He failed the young men he was in charge of leading and coaching," he said. "And he also failed a community of coaches who would love to follow him to get an opportunity to coach at historically great university like a Michigan."

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore cheers as he runs onto the field for warmup at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact on Coaching Hires Moving Forward

What the Moore incident highlights, according to Clark, is the need for universities to prioritize coaches who can make their college athletes better. It's not enough to have an expert in the schematics and methodology of NCAA football. Instead, Clark urges Michigan and any other school looking for a new coach to focus on the type of human and leader they are bringing in.

"Going forward, you can't just bring in a coach that's good, that's great at X's and O's," he explained. "You need to bring in a leader of men. You need to bring in a man that these young men can look at and model certain aspects of their life after."

Clark's passion was evident during his comments on the subject. It's clear that he was a person who believed in Sherrone Moore and what he meant to the NCAA coaching landscape. Now that this ugly situation has come to light, it goes to show just how careful these programs need to be to find the best coaching candidates.

